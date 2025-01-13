Domino's have come under scrutiny this weekend after posting a mocking tweet aimed at Arsenal forward Kai Havertz. The Gunners were eliminated in the FA Cup Third Round by Manchester United following a penalty shootout on Sunday, marking the second consecutive season they've been knocked out at this stage.

The German international was the only player to miss his penalty in the shootout, while Martin Odegaard had already missed one during regular time after Havertz was fouled inside the box, shortly after Diogo Dalot's red card handed Arsenal a numerical advantage. As a result, it also marks three matches where the Gunners have failed to find a win.

Initially, a tweet from pizza franchise Domino's featuring an image of Havertz, with the caption "Sorry if we’ve missed any orders tonight, we’ve just had this guy start…," added a touch of humour to a match where Havertz, alongside his attacking teammates, wasted several golden opportunities. However, as some criticism of the player went too far, the social media post has since been seen as in poor taste by those more empathetic to the situation.

Dominos' Kai Havertz Tweet Criticised

Phil Neville among those to slam the pizza company

In his post-match press conference, Arteta refused to lay blame for the loss at any individual's feet. "I love my players. I love our team and I love how good they are and what they do, because in 1000 games, you should lose one, and probably it was this one," the Spaniard said, as per The Mirror. "You have to understand this as well, it's part of our industry, our game and move on because you don't have time to do that because on Wednesday we have a massive one.”

But this wasn't a sentiment shared among everyone. Just a few hours after the Emirates Stadium emptied, Havertz' wife, Sophia, shared threatening messages she was receiving via her Instagram story, which the club are now investigating. As such, any attempt at making a joke out of the defeat quickly became frowned upon, despite Domino's tweet being posted before people took it too far.

Phil Neville was among those who criticised the tweet, resharing it on his X account with a clown emoji as the caption. Meanwhile, another user remarked: "Domino's attempts of being a 'banter football account' are beyond cringe. Havertz's wife is currently receiving death threats btw so might wanna avoid piling on for a few likes. Tragic excuse for a company!"

Meanwhile, another account commented: "Brands need to do better. Domino’s ran a mental health campaign last month, yet they’re piling on Kai for cheap likes. Then it's shock when abuse spirals to his wife getting vile DMs. If you can do better, you should as a brand. Football Twitter is toxic enough without this."

Since Gary Neville compared Kai Havertz to former Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino, highlighting their shared role as selfless forwards, the Arsenal player has struggled to consistently turn promising performances into a reliable asset. After 17 Premier League matches this season, he has only netted seven goals and provided two assists, leaving his manager searching for solutions to cover the injuries of Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, and Ethan Nwaneri.

With the North London Derby on Wednesday night and a visit from Aston Villa to follow, the Gunners will need to find goalscoring solutions quickly if they hope to stay within striking distance of Liverpool. The Reds currently sit at the top of the Premier League, six points ahead, and also have a game in hand after their Merseyside derby against Everton in December was postponed.