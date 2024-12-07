Among the many topics MLS Commissioner Don Garber addressed during his annual State of the League speech, none stirred more conversation than the league’s ever-persistent debate over its schedule.

Major League Soccer, with its unique February-to-December timeline, has long stood apart from the global norm of fall-to-spring seasons. But in the face of growing international competition and a congested domestic sports calendar, could that long-standing tradition be on the brink of change?

Speaking to reporters, Garber acknowledged that altering the schedule is a possibility, but cautioned that such a shift is no simple undertaking.

“Well, you know, it’s important to point out that the league in 2004 and 2005, and then again in 2014 and 2015, looked at a schedule change,” Garber said. “You know, I think now we could be the only league—or one of only two leagues—in the world that works on our schedule, but it’s complicated. We’re across three time zones, multiple weather factors. We’re traveling across, you know, a continent, and making those changes is something we’ve got to be very, very thoughtful about.”

Balancing a Crowded Calendar

Garber’s words underscore a critical challenge for MLS: an increasingly packed calendar. Between league play, the U.S. Open Cup, Leagues Cup, and upcoming commitments to international competitions like the Club World Cup, not every team has the bandwidth to participate in all tournaments. For instance, in 2024, only eight MLS teams competed in the U.S. Open Cup, with Los Angeles FC ultimately lifting the trophy.

The commissioner was candid about the balancing act required to ensure competitiveness across all fronts.

“It’s just not enough [dates] during the schedule, with or without any changes in the calendar,” Garber admitted. He noted that MLS would likely pause for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and part of the 2025 Club World Cup. “We want teams to have an opportunity to lift a trophy and maybe for some of them to lift multiple trophies, but we have to manage expectations.”

Adding complexity to the conversation is the Leagues Cup, which features matchups between MLS and Liga MX teams. While Garber confirmed changes to its format for 2025, he emphasized its importance. “We need more MLS versus Liga MX matches,” he said, underscoring the tournament’s potential to bolster rivalries and draw broader audiences.

Exploring a Fall-to-Spring Schedule

As reported earlier this year, MLS officials have engaged in discussions with franchise owners about the feasibility of aligning its calendar with that of most global leagues. A fall-to-spring schedule would not only bring MLS in sync with the global transfer market but also allow the league to avoid direct competition with North American sports giants like the NFL, NBA, and MLB during its playoffs.

Under this proposed timeline, the MLS season would kick off in August and run through mid-December before a five-week winter break. It would resume in February and culminate in the MLS Cup in May. This change could align MLS’s transfer windows with Europe, making it easier for teams to buy and sell players during the lucrative summer window, and ensuring teams aren’t hamstrung by the league’s current misalignment with global markets.

A Solution or a Tradeoff?

The benefits of such a shift are clear. The summer transfer window—when most European business is conducted—currently falls in the middle of the MLS season. This creates obstacles for teams hoping to attract players, as many potential signings prefer to wait for European opportunities. Aligning with the global calendar could also ensure MLS teams can fully leverage transfer opportunities, avoiding the frustration of losing out on key signings.

Additionally, a fall-to-spring schedule would allow MLS to pause during FIFA international windows, a change that would likely be welcomed by players and coaches alike.

But the challenges remain daunting. Garber acknowledged the logistical hurdles: “The schedule does get more crowded. The summers in particular, June now has been taken by most of the international tournaments, has us digging in even deeper than we ever had in the past.”

Switching to a winter-heavy schedule could alienate fans in colder markets like Toronto, Montreal, Chicago, and Minnesota, where frigid temperatures might deter attendance. Teams in these regions could also face challenges with training facilities, as they’d likely be forced to practice indoors on artificial turf. For markets like Dallas, Orlando, and Miami, however, a reduction in sweltering summer games could be a welcome shift.

A Balancing Act

Garber’s comments suggest the league is far from reaching a consensus. Surveys among fans and stakeholders in colder markets will play a significant role in determining the feasibility of a schedule change. Moreover, concerns over how the U.S. Open Cup and Canadian Championship fit into a revised calendar add further complexity.

For now, MLS remains committed to its current format. The league’s leadership appears to be treading cautiously, mindful of the potential disruptions that could arise from such a monumental shift. As Garber noted, “It’s not something that we’re ready to talk about right now. But we’ve got a lot of work to do, and that work is ongoing.”

A Battle for Visibility

One of the most compelling arguments for a calendar shift lies in MLS’s fight for attention in the crowded North American sports market. Currently, the MLS Cup playoffs coincide with the MLB postseason, the NFL regular season, and the NBA’s opening weeks. Shifting the playoffs to spring could allow MLS to carve out a more prominent place on the sports calendar, competing primarily with the Stanley Cup and NBA playoffs.

The league’s broader visibility also hinges on its ability to capture mainstream attention. This year’s MLS Cup playoffs faced stiff competition, with major moments buried behind paywalls and overshadowed by international soccer breaks. A re-imagined calendar could help address these visibility challenges, positioning the league as a more integral part of the global soccer ecosystem.

For Now, Status Quo

Credit: Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images

While the prospect of a fall-to-spring schedule remains tantalizing, MLS appears content to maintain the status quo—at least for now. With the 2026 World Cup looming and logistical hurdles to navigate, any potential changes will require significant preparation and buy-in from stakeholders across the league.

Garber’s comments underscore the balancing act MLS faces as it seeks to grow its profile both domestically and internationally. Whether the league ultimately adopts a new calendar or finds innovative ways to address its challenges, one thing is clear: the conversation around MLS’s schedule is far from over.