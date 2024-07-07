Highlights Donbas Arena, once a prestigious stadium, has been abandoned due to Ukraine's conflict with Russia.

Shakhtar Donetsk moved four times, and now host Champions League games in Germany.

The venue hosted the likes of England, Cristiano Ronaldo and even Beyonce.

The Donbas Arena, which used to seat more 52,000 fans when it was the home stadium of Shakhtar Donetsk, has now been left in an unrecognisable state after it was abandoned. It has hosted Champions League games as well as matches at Euro 2012 but hasn't been played in since 2014.

Premier League giants such as Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City have all played at the stadium and the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Andres Iniesta and Xavi Hernandez featured when Portugal met Spain at the European Championships. But it was abandonded 10 years ago due to conflict in Ukraine.

Donbas Arena Now Abandoned

Hit by artillery shelling in 2014

The Donbas Arena is actually quite a new venue, and was opened in 2009 – three years after construction began in 2006. In total, it cost a reported £313.4m and looked set to be one of the nation's finest stadiums.

As well as hosting matches at Euro 2012 (it was not specifically built for the tournament), it was also the home of Shakhtar Donetsk, who won five domestic titles in a row while playing there. Standing at 54m tall from pitch level to the top of the roof, having 227 lavatories with 471 toilets, and equipped with three restaurants, a lounge-bar, a fan cafe, numerous fast-food outlets, retail outlets, a fitness center, corporate boxes and first aid rooms all at the location, this should have been one of European football's finest stadiums.

However, as a result of the growing conflict in Ukraine, in 2014 the ground was abandoned due to the War in Donbas which is part of the Russo-Ukrainian conflict. As such, this venue which England have played at twice and Beyonce once performed in is now unrecognisable from its heyday.

Early into the conflict as 2014, the ground was hit by reported artillery shelling. This happeneed despite the Donbas Arena hosting a "Peace March" against the violence of the 2014 pro-Russian unrest in Ukraine and the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic. As such, the 52,000-seater Euros and Champions League stadium has now been unrecognisable for a number of years.

​​​​​​

Shakhtar Forced to Move

Now host Champions League games in Germany

As as repored by The Sun, the venue is now completely unusable with the land around in unkept and turnstiles broken among many other issues. When conflict grew in 2022, further damage was inflicted and it's no suprise that Shakhtar long-abandonded the stadium.

The notable outfit have actually moved four times since leaving, initally playing at the Arena Lviv for two years between 2014 and 2016. They then spent a period in the Metalist Stadium (Kharkiv), around 155 miles to the northwest of Donetsk. They then left Ukraine all together and played in Poland at the Stadion Wojska Polskiego in Warsaw for home European matches in 2022/23.

Last season, they played Champions League matches in Germanu at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg and managed to beat Barcelona 1-0 – although finished third in their group. Next terms, they will remain in Germany for their home European clashes but will instead play at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen

The national team have also kept on going with an admirable level of success, surprising many by qualifying for Euro 2024 amid all the conflict. Ukraine made it to Group E, coming up against Romania, Slovakia, and Belgium. Cruelly, despite finish on four points - the same as group leaders Romania, they finished bottom of the four teams due to have inferior goal difference.