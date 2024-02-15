Highlights The Dallas Mavericks extended their win streak to six games, thanks to standout performances from Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving.

Despite a strong first-half performance from Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs lost their early lead and struggled to regain momentum against the Mavericks.

The Spurs faced offensive struggles, shooting poorly and struggling to score throughout the game.

Coming off a blowout win in Toronto, the San Antonio Spurs were hoping to head into the All-Star break on a winning streak. The Dallas Mavericks, with other plans on their mind, cut the Spurs' dreams short and extended their impressive run of late thanks to a massive 116-93 victory against their Texas rivals.

Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving played pivotal roles in the Mavericks' success, leading the team to a sixth consecutive win, the highest active win streak in the NBA.

Irving showcased his offensive prowess with an outstanding performance, contributing 34 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists in just 33 minutes of play. Dončić, despite exiting the game in the fourth quarter with neck spasms, delivered a stellar performance with 27 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists. The dynamic duo's efforts, combined with Daniel Gafford's double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds, propelled the Mavericks to victory.

Spurs' early lead faded despite stellar Wembanyama performance

The French big man had 26 points at half-time

The Spurs, initially in control with a 15-point lead, couldn't withstand the Mavericks' comeback. Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with an impressive first-half performance, scoring 20 points and snagging two blocks.

However, the team struggled to maintain their early momentum, with the offense going cold and the Mavericks making effective defensive adjustments.

Victor Wembanyama – Quarter-by-Quarter Performance Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 PTS 12 8 0 6 REB 2 1 2 2 AST 2 1 3 3 BLK 2 0 1 0 FG% 50.0 60.0 0.0 60.0

Despite Wembanyama's early dominance, the Spurs found themselves trailing by five points at halftime, courtesy of Irving's explosive second-quarter performance. The Mavs capitalized on a 19-3 run, culminating in a halftime lead of 56-51.

Spurs could not get back into rhythm in the second half

Dončić and Irving were seemingly unstoppable

The third quarter continued to be challenging for the Spurs, as the Mavs extended their lead with a 32-14 run. Dončić and Irving continued to showcase their offensive skills, pushing the lead to 24 points by the end of the third quarter.

In the final quarter, Irving's step-back three-pointer extended the lead to 27 points, ultimately reaching a maximum of 29 points before the game concluded.

The Spurs struggled offensively, shooting only 36.4 percent overall and 25.0 percent from beyond the arc. The team scored a mere 33 points combined in the second and third quarters, while the Mavericks remained consistent, never falling below a 25-point threshold in any period.

The Spurs' rookie sensation, Wembanyama, who had a spectacular start, faced defensive adjustments from the Mavericks, limiting his effectiveness in the latter part of the game. Jason Kidd's strategic move of assigning recently acquired PJ Washington to defend Wembanyama disrupted his rhythm, and the Spurs found it difficult to recover.

The Spurs' offensive struggles were exacerbated by the cold shooting of key players such as Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson, who combined for only 14 points on 5-27 shooting. Despite a solid defensive effort from Jeremy Sochan early in the game, the Spurs failed to maintain their offensive momentum.

As the game concluded, the Spurs entered the All-Star break with the task of regrouping and reevaluating their strategies. They are set to return to action on Thursday, February 22, facing the Sacramento Kings. On the other hand, the Mavericks continue their impressive winning streak, riding high on the stellar performances of their star players.