Each week in the NBA, there is a medley of awe-inspiring moments, red-hot teams, and disappointing ones, as well, and the last seven days were no different.

This is the first set of games since the All-Star break and the playoff race is getting tighter. Here are three takeaways from last week's NBA games.

Concerns for the Clippers

2-6 against the other top Western Conference teams

Last week, the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Memphis Grizzlies and lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Sacramento Kings. Although the Clippers have been one of the hottest teams in the league over the last few months, their losses this week highlight a concerning trend for the team, especially their loss to the Thunder.

The loss marks yet another defeat to a top four Western Conference seeded team. They’re 1-2 against the Thunder, 0-2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and 1-2 against the Denver Nuggets.

Western Conference Top Four Seeds - Head to Head Team MIN OKC LAC DEN MIN - 2-2 2-0 1-0 OKC 2-2 - 2-1 3-1 LAC 0-2 1-2 - 1-2 DEN 0-1 1-3 2-1 -

The only other top four Western Conference seed to share the same struggles are the Nuggets, but the defending champions have already proven themselves by defeating the Timberwolves 4-1 in last year's playoffs. The Clippers haven't given us the same confidence.

They already lack the size and length to compete with the Timberwolves and Nuggets, but the Thunder are beating the Clippers at their own game. Both teams play smaller styles of basketball, but the Thunder have been doing it better in their matchups.

This is the second time this season that the Clippers have allowed all Thunder starters to score double digits. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has also dropped 31 points in two of their three matchups.

If the Clippers were to make it to the Conference Semifinals, it's likely that they're going to run into one of the other top four seeds. They're not going to get any bigger, so they're going to have to make some sort of adjustment to keep their title hopes alive.

Dallas dominance

7-1 since Kyrie Irving's return

The Dallas Mavericks continue to be one of the hottest teams in the league. They went 1-1 this past week, and are 7-1 since Kyrie Irving's return from injury. While they did lose by 22 to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, most of their role players had an off-night, whereas the Pacers' Ben Sheppard went five for five from three and Myles Turner put up 33 points on 67 percent shooting.

The Irving and Luka Dončić backcourt seems to be working quite well. There were initial concerns regarding fit, but the duo put up a combined 62 points in their loss. Since his return, Irving has averaged 27 points on 56 percent shooting and Dončić has put up 32 points on 51 percent shooting.

In this stretch, the Mavericks have held the eighth-best offensive rating, third-best defensive rating, and fourth-best overall net rating.

Their trade deadline additions of PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford have also made the Mavericks more well-rounded. They're 11th in defensive rebounding percentage in this same stretch also.

During this hot streak, the Mavericks have taken games off of the Thunder and Knicks. Their wins over other top teams make their case as a potential darkhorse a lot more convincing. The Mavericks have a relatively mild schedule ahead of them and will look to build off their momentum.

Nets are in No Man's Land

1-7 in their last 8 games

The Brooklyn Nets are in NBA purgatory. They're not good enough to contend, but they can't tank either, since they don't control their own picks.

They've spent the season trying to develop their core, but their roster hasn't proven to be playoff worthy. Even after firing Jacque Vaughn, the Nets still lost back to back games. One of those losses was a 28-point blowout to the Toronto Raptors, a tanking team that was 4-16 in their last twenty games prior to last Thursday's matchup.

Brooklyn Nets Shooting Struggles - Last 5 Games Player FG% 3PT% TS% Cam Thomas 42.2 35.3 52.9 Mikal Bridges 40.0 31.7 51.3 Cameron Johnson 19.0 18.8 38.7 Dennis Schroder 30.8 33.3 37.8

They're not shooting the ball well and no player on the roster has shown the ability to lead the team as the number one option, even Mikal Bridges. In the last five games, Bridges is averaging 17.4 points on 16 field goal attempts per game. The Nets viewed him as a potential cornerstone player, but Bridges is more suited to be a third option on a contender.

The Nets had the option to trade Bridges for draft picks prior to the deadline, but refused, and now they might regret that decision. The team has no real direction and unless they can make space for a star, they're going to remain in NBA purgatory.

Wembanyama continues to wow

Youngest player to achieve a 5x5 statline

The San Antonio Spurs went 0-2 this past week, but their future outlook couldn't look any better. Rookie Victor Wembanyama is already looking like a legitimate star.

He put up 27 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, and 5 blocks and steals in a losing effort to the Los Angeles Lakers last Friday, making him the youngest player to achieve a 5x5 statline in NBA history. In his past five games, he's averaged 24 points, 11 rebounds, and nearly six blocks on 60 percent true shooting, while playing just under 30 minutes per game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Victor Wembanyama became the first player in NBA history to record a 20-point, 10-block triple-double in under 30 minutes of game time in the Spurs 122-109 win over the Raptors on Feb. 13.

In this five-game stretch, he's leading the league in blocks and the difference between him and the second blocks leader is equivalent to the difference between the second and thirty-third blocks leader.

NBA Block Leaders - Past 5 Games Player BPG Rank V. Wembanyama 5.6 1st C. Holmgren 3.4 2nd B. Lopez 2.8 3rd P. Watson 1.2 33rd

While Wembanyama was projected to be an elite player, no one expected him to actually be this good, especially this early on in his career. He's also playing this well alongside teammates that don't complement his game at all. As Wembanyama continues to show out, the Spurs will be a dangerous team once they surround him with complementary players.