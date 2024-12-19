Gianluigi Donnarumma has posted photos revealing the severe facial injury he sustained on Wednesday night. The PSG goalkeeper had successfully stopped a shot from Wilfried Singo during the first half of the match at the Stade Louis II, before being subjected to one of the most brutal challenges ever.

The Italian goalkeeper was hit in the face by Singo's boot after making the save, leaving him with multiple facial cuts. The 25-year-old received medical treatment following the collision but was ultimately substituted in the 22nd minute, with Matvei Safonov coming on to replace him.

What surprised many was that the tackler avoided being sent off. However, videos and photos shared after the match suggest that the Monaco player deserved more than just a caution, particularly since he had already received a booking earlier in the evening.

Photos of Gianluigi Donnarumma's Serious Face Injury

The Italian shot-stopper took a beating against Monaco

If the tackle itself wasn’t hard enough to witness, the photos that surfaced after full-time only reinforced the perception of it being a horror incident. Reports suggest the goalkeeper needed 10 staples to treat the cuts on his right cheek. Meanwhile, Donnarumma reportedly stayed in the tunnel at half-time to confront the referee about the lack of punishment for Singo’s challenge.

The Italian has made 15 appearances for PSG so far this season, keeping four clean sheets. But luckily, his absence wasn't felt too much on Wednesday night as the reigning champions were able to cruise to a 4-2 victory, opening a 10-point lead at the top of Ligue 1.

However, it is in Europe where the pressure is really mounting. The serial French champions sit 25th in the league phase of the Champions League, a position which would leave them out of the knockout round of the tournament. They have two remaining games - against Manchester City and VfB Stuttgart - to turn around their bleak fortunes.