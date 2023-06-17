Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek 'wants to play football' and understands he faces a lot of competition at Old Trafford, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a difficult time at Old Trafford for the Netherlands international.

Manchester United news - Donny van de Beek

As per the BBC, van de Beek signed for the Red Devils for a fee of £35m back in 2020 from Dutch club Ajax.

Since his move to Old Trafford, van de Beek has played 60 times for the Manchester club, scoring twice and providing two assists, as per Transfermarkt.

However, van de Beek has played just 742 Premier League minutes for United in this time.

It's safe to say it's been an unsuccessful transfer so far, and he could already be on his way out the door.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that van de Beek is now ready to leave Old Trafford and look for a fresh challenge.

Not many United fans will blame him, considering his lack of minutes.

Football Insider claimed back in April that Ajax are considering making a move for their former player, looking to bring him back to Holland, with United set to demand £25m.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about van de Beek?

Romano has suggested that van de Beek wants to be playing football, and he's currently not doing so.

The Italian journalist has hinted that he may want to leave the club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Donny van de Beek is almost ready to play again because he will be ready in the pre-season, and he wants to play football. He knows that Manchester United have many midfielders, and probably they will sign at least one more this summer."

What's next for van de Beek?

It's probably time for van de Beek to seek a new challenge, and maybe not in England.

The 26-year-old spent some time on loan at Everton during his time in the Premier League, which seemed like an excellent chance for him to receive regular minutes and adapt to the league.

However, the midfielder made just five starts, playing 483 minutes in total, as per FBref.

Returning to his home country seems like the best idea for van de Beek, who clearly isn't made for the Premier League.

The Dutchman flourished in the Eredivisie, so it would make sense to return to his former club.