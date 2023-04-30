Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek could return to the Netherlands, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Dutch international has struggled to make an impact since making the move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United news - Donny van de Beek

Van de Beek signed for United for a fee totalling £40m back in 2020, according to BBC.

Since then, the former Ajax midfielder has started just six Premier League games for the club, as per FBref.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke recently told GIVEMESPORT that van de Beek should be considering his future at United, considering his lack of game time.

Football Insider reported that van de Beek could be a part of a mass exodus at Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag looks to get rid of some of the deadwood at the club.

Ten Hag worked with van de Beek during his time at Ajax, so the arrival of the Dutch manager may have given him hope that he'd become more of a regular player in the squad, but it certainly hasn't worked out that way.

It now seems best for all parties if van de Beek looks to move on, and talkSPORT reporter Crook has suggested that a return to the Netherlands could be on the cards.

What has Crook said about van de Beek?

Crook has suggested that when ten Hag came in, it could have been a lifeline for van de Beek, but it hasn't worked out that way so far.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Van de Beek, everyone thought when ten Hag came in that would be a bit of a lifeline for him, it hasn't happened. I'd imagine he'll probably end up going back to the Netherlands, and Martial maybe to Spain or back to France."

What's next for van de Beek?

As mentioned, leaving Old Trafford could be best for van de Beek's career.

It's understood that Ajax are interested in re-signing their former player, with a bid in the region of £25m set to be enough to prise him away from United.

Reports in Spain have also suggested that Sevilla are plotting a move to sign the Dutch international.

After his failed loan at Everton last season, you'd imagine Premier League clubs will stay away from van de Beek.

It's clear to see that the league doesn't suit him and a return to the Netherlands could be best for his career.