Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek could go down as 'one of the poorest signings' of the last 10 years, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old came to Old Trafford with a lot of expectation on his shoulders, but he hasn't delivered so far for the Red Devils.

Manchester United news - Donny van de Beek

Van de Beek signed for United for a fee of £39m back in 2020, according to Sky Sports.

It's not been a successful time for the Dutch international since making the move to Old Trafford and an injury keeping him out for the rest of the season sums up his spell at the club.

It's now being reported that Van de Beek could be sold in the summer after struggling to make an impact.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the former Ajax midfielder needs to be put out of his misery and be given the chance to explore his options at the end of the season.

Van de Beek joined Everton on loan for the second half of last term, but he only managed to start five Premier League games at the struggling Merseyside club.

What has Taylor said about Van de Beek?

Taylor has suggested that Van de Beek could go down as one of United's worst signings over the last 10 years.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I wouldn't say there would be regret about it, because on paper at the time, it looked like a decent signing. I think the fact that Fernandes was brought in at the same sort of period was a little bit of a disadvantage for Van de Beek.

"Although he's not predominantly a number 10 like Fernandes, he does like to operate in those kind of areas of the pitch as more of an attacking midfielder, rather than a number six. Unfortunately, he's going to down as one of the poorest signings of the last 10 years or so."

What's next for Van de Beek?

Van de Beek has started just twice in the Premier League for United this campaign, playing 167 minutes in total, as per FBref.

Reports in Spain have suggested that Sevilla are interested in signing the United midfielder in the summer transfer window.

After struggling at both Everton and United, maybe English football isn't for him, and a move away from the club is what he needs to reignite his career.