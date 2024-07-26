Highlights Donovan Clingan dominated the Las Vegas Summer League with top rebounding and shot-blocking stats.

Developing a three-point shot is crucial for Clingan to support the Blazers' inefficient offense.

Competition between Clingan and Ayton could lead to a strategic decision on Portland's future center.

Donovan Clingan impressed in the NBA 2K25 Las Vegas Summer League, giving Portland Trail Blazers fans much to look forward to next season. The seventh overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft made the All-Summer League Second team. As expected, his dominant rebounding and defensive paint presence directly transferred from his two-time championship career at the University of Connecticut.

Donovan Clingan 2023-24 University of Connecticut Stats PPG 13.0 RPG 7.4 BPG 2.5 FG% 63.9

Clingan led the Summer League (SL) field with 12.3 rebounds per game. He also averaged 4.3 blocks over his four games - the highest number in the history of SL. Many analysts knew Clingan would have an instant impact on the defensive end of the floor. However, they did not expect the rookie center to expand his jump-shot range this quickly into his NBA career.

Clingan took 3.3 triples per game in Las Vegas, including seven triple-tries in his final contest against the Charlotte Hornets . Even though he only hit them at a 23.1 percent clip, the confidence and touch are there for the big man to develop a solid three-point shot in his career. Even if Clingan's threat from beyond the arc is limited, it will go a long way to helping Portland find more efficient offense in halfcourt settings.

Blazers Struggled from Deep Last Season

Portland ranked near the bottom of the league in multiple three-point categories

The Blazers finished 28th in threes made (11.5) and dead last in three-point percentage at 34.5 in the 2023-24 campaign. While Portland has a young roster that is still finding its identity, the team also dealt with many injuries throughout the season.

Portland Trail Blazers 2023-24 Games Played from Key Pieces Player Games Played Shaedon Sharpe 32 Malcolm Brogdon 39 Jerami Grant 54 Anfernee Simons 46 Deandre Ayton 55

Malcolm Brogdon , Jerami Grant , and Anfernee Simons led the team in efficiency from downtown, so the Blazers lost a lot of shooting for most of the campaign. In addition, Scoot Henderson , the third overall pick in last year's draft, struggled offensively in his rookie season. He averaged 14 points per game on 38.5 percent shooting from the field and 32.5 percent from deep.

The Blazers often relied on using their youth and athleticism to their advantage. Simons, Henderson, and Shaedon Sharpe all have quick bursts of speed to beat their defender off the dribble and can play above the rim. However, this conflicted with Deandre Ayton's playstyle, who excels with low-post touches and mid-range jumpers. Portland's guards could get to the rim, but the paint would be crowded due to Ayton's inability to step further away from the rim.

Clingan vs. Ayton: Healthy Competition

How much pressure will the rookie center put on Ayton's future in Portland?

Through his first six seasons in the association, Ayton never attempted more than 0.4 triples per game. On the other hand, Clingan showed readiness to expand his offensive repertoire in Las Vegas and even before the draft. When the Blazers worked out the 7-foot-2-inch center, head coach Chauncey Billups was even surprised at the rookie's ability to knock down the long ball.

Ayton turned 26 years of age on July 23, heading toward the prime years of his career; however, Clingan is still just 20 years old. Portland must prioritize the rookie's development during its rebuild, but Ayton is also coming off a strong first season with the Blazers, particularly after the All-Star break, when he averaged 22.7 points and 12.5 boards per contest.

If the former 2018 first-overall pick keeps up his star-like production, General Manager Joe Cronin could explore trading Ayton when his value is high just before his prime years. This move gives Clingan a runway to become the center of the future and will likely yield a return with valuable draft capital and/or young talent.

NBA fans should keep a close watch to see how Billups puts Ayton and Clingan in the best positions to succeed. The rotation and minutes might reveal Portland's plans at the center position.