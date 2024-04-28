Highlights Cavaliers lost big in Orlando for the second consecutive game, squandering a 2-0 series lead.

Donovan Mitchell takes responsibility for the poor performance and second road loss against the Magic.

The Cavaliers need to clean up mistakes and win at home to secure series, but find themselves still in good position to advance out of the first round.

The Cleveland Cavaliers fell to the Orlando Magic on Saturday, losing 112–89 on the road in Orlando and squandering the 2–0 series lead they had built back at home.

Making matters more concerning is the fact that it was the second straight game in which the Cavaliers looked wholly non-competitive. While both of the Cavaliers' wins to start the series came by double-digits, the Magic were able to keep things relatively close for large portions of both games.

Meanwhile, in Orlando, the Cavaliers simply failed to show up on the court, losing Games 3 and 4 by a combined 61 points and handing any momentum they had in the series back over to the Magic. Game 4 was particularly frustrating, with Cleveland taking a 60–51 lead into halftime before getting blown out 37–10 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.

After the game, Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell took responsibility for the loss, and his team's struggles as a whole.

"It starts with me. I didn't score in the second half, and I've got to start putting together better second halves. It's been like that all series," Mitchell said. "I have to be better. I'm disappointed in myself, and I'll be better."

“Those games we’ve lost, I haven’t been myself," Mitchell said. "As much of the success I get, I deserve the criticism, too, and I hold myself to that. My teammates probably hate that I’m saying it, but it’s just a fact. I can’t have 18 points in the first half and zero in the second, and only four shots.”

Indeed, aside from a solid performance in Game 1, Mitchell's stats have starkly fallen off in the second half throughout the series, and it's a point that he'll need to address if the Cavaliers are to retake control of their playoff destiny. Of the 84 points of offense that Mitchell has contributed so far this series, just 28.6% of those points have come in the second half.

Donovan Mitchell Points by Half vs. Magic in Playoffs Game 1st Half Points 2nd Half Points 1 14 16 2 19 4 3 9 4 4 18 0

Despite Their Struggles in Orlando, Cleveland Is Still in a Good Position To Win the Series

Clean up the mistakes, and the Cavaliers can take advantage of their home court.

As the old saying goes, a playoff series doesn't truly begin until a team wins on the road. By that maxim, the series between the Cavaliers and Magic hasn't really gotten going yet, with both teams taking care of business at home.

Mitchell acknowledged as much after the game.

"Protect home court," Mitchell told reporters. "I said it the other day, after we lost the last game: 40 points, one point, 60 points, they protected their home floor just like we did. So we've got to go out there and do the same thing. Watch the film. We've got two days to look at it and figure it out."

Game 5 between the Cavaliers and Magic tips off in Cleveland on Tuesday night.