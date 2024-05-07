Highlights Donovan Mitchell sees the Cavaliers' victory as just the beginning.

Significant improvement in organization and team mentality boosts the Cavaliers' recent success.

Mitchell's stellar performance is a key factor in the Cavaliers' playoff advancement.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, defeating the Orlando Magic in Game 7, have just advanced in the playoffs without LeBron James for the first time in over 30 years.

Led by Donovan Mitchell and overcoming an 18-point deficit, this team is reaching levels of success that are otherwise foreign to this iteration of the franchise and its fans.

According to Mitchell, though, they’re just getting started.

Michell Believes in Cavaliers’ Potential

According to Mitchell, his and the Cavs’ work is far from over

Although it was no walk in the park, the Cavaliers managed to take down the Magic in seven games to advance to the second round of the Eastern Conference semifinals. When speaking to reporters post game, Mitchell touched on where he sees this team going, saying:

“We didn’t make the group we made just to come in and win the first round. We accomplished one goal, now we have to do it again. That’s the mindset. … When they traded for me, it wasn’t just to win a first-round series. It was to continue to push and move forward. And I think that’s where all of our heads are at.”

This is the ideal mentality of any team’s star player; the work isn’t done until the chip is won. However, it’s not just the team's mentality that’s lending a hand to this point.

At an organizational level, this Cavaliers team has shown the ability to improve each year, addressing the concerns of the previous season and improving their overall performances.

Cavaliers Recent Trajectory Season Record Result 2020-21 22-50 13th in East 2021-22 44-38 Eliminated in NBA Play-in 2022-23 51-31 Eliminated in First Round 2023-24 48-34 Advance to Second Round

No matter how this year ends for Cleveland, they’ve shown a marked and concrete improvement over last season. The mindset shown by Mitchell is part of the reason for this success, as this team’s resilience has been a big part of their identity over the past few seasons.

At the very least, it earned them a spot in the second round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Mitchell’s Performance Propels Cavaliers

Both his on-court play and support of his teammates are contributing factors to Cleveland's success

Finishing the game with a team-high 39 points, nine rebounds, and five assists, Mitchell was a major factor in this team securing the win. Specifically, in the third quarter in which the Cavaliers scored more than twice as much as the Magic (outscoring them 33-15), Mitchell played extremely well.

Mitchell Game 7 Scoring Quarter Min PTS 1 12 8 2 10 7 3 11 17 4 12 7

Outscoring the Magic entirely on his own in this quarter, Mitchell came out of halftime (in which the Cavaliers entered down 10) ready to will his team to a victory.

Mitchell has been putting up quality numbers both before and during the off-season, proving to be the primary catalyst for this team’s success this season.

Mitchell in 2023-24 Period PPG RPG APG FG% Regular Season 28.7 5.0 4.4 45.9 Postseason 26.6 5.1 6.1 46.2

There was also a moment in which Darius Garland, who had been struggling to find his consistency all series, missed a three and Mitchell, grabbing the rebound, immediately kicked it back out to Garland. Garland sank the triple and was then emphatically embraced by an elated Mitchell as a timeout was called.

Garland went on to be a major part of this victory, and provides an interesting case study into the ways in which Mitchell affects his team’s performance outside his play.

Mitchell and the Cavaliers look to carry their momentum and resilience into round two where they’ll face off against arguably the best team in the league, the Boston Celtics. Game 1 tips off this Tuesday (May 7) at 7:00 pm in Boston.