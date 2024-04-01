Highlights The Cleveland Cavaliers risk losing homecourt advantage with their recent skid, and will likely have a first-round matchup against the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic, or New York Knicks.

Donovan Mitchell and other main scorers for Cleveland have slumped before the playoffs.

Cleveland must improve on the offensive end to secure playoff success against tough opponents.

With seven games left in the NBA season, the Cleveland Cavaliers hold the third seed in the Eastern Conference. They are half a game ahead of the New York Knicks and one and a half games ahead of the fifth-seeded Orlando Magic.

If the Cavaliers continue their recent skid, they are in danger of slipping behind the Magic and losing homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Cleveland has lost six of the last ten games, and their remaining schedule features the LA Lakers, Phoenix Suns, LA Clippers, and Indiana Pacers, all of whom will provide a challenge for the Cavaliers.

Donovan Mitchell, the team's best player, has averaged only 13 points over his last four games, although he has been dealing with a nagging injury. The Cavaliers as a whole have seemingly hit a wall, with their offense struggling to stay afloat in the recent stretch.

Cavaliers' Offensive Struggles Category Donovan Mitchell Darius Garland Evan Mobley Jarrett Allen PPG 26.8 18.0 15.8 16.3 FG% 46.3% 44.7% 58.9% 63.0% 3PT% 36.9% 36.3% 37.9% 0.0% PPG (last ten games) 19.9 14.8 16.1 17.2 FG% (last ten games) 38.9% 40.8% 59.0% 65.1% 3PT% (last ten games) 41.8% 29.4% 35.0% 0.0%

With the exception of the big men, Cleveland's main volume scorers have started to slump right before the postseason. With first-round matchups looming, Mitchell took to the microphones to emphasize that he and his teammates need to get back on track.

Cleveland Needs to Right the Ship

Lost three straight games for the third time this season last week

Any team led by a volume scorer is prone to get hot and cold. The James Harden-led Houston Rockets, the Lakers at the end of Kobe Bryant's career, and this year's Cavaliers are all prime examples of that. These teams lived and died by the success of their stars and their ability to catch fire at the right time.

The Cavaliers were one of the hottest teams in the league at one point, but they seem to have hit a wall at the worst possible time. Donovan Mitchell told reporters plainly that the recent play in Ohio is unacceptable.

"We can all point to s***. It’s April. It’s f****** April. We’ve got to figure it out. Gotta be better."-Donovan Mitchell

With the real possibility of a first-round matchup against the Knicks and Magic, the Cavaliers need to right the ship quickly. Currently, the Cavaliers are slated to play the Indiana Pacers in the first round, who they have a 1-2 record against this season. That's tricky enough, but the Magic and Knicks pose extreme challenges.

Cleveland is 1-2 against the Knicks and 2-2 against the Magic, so any first-round matchup will be difficult if Cleveland's backcourt continues to miss shots. On top of that, the Knicks and Magic have much better defenses than the Pacers, so Mitchell and Garland will likely be stifled.