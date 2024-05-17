Highlights Cavs' playoff exit sparks rumors about Donovan Mitchell's future and contract extension.

Mitchell refutes reports of discontent, expresses happiness in Cleveland, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Offseason uncertainty surrounds Cavs as they aim to build a stronger roster around Mitchell.

The Cleveland Cavaliers' season came to a disappointing end on Wednesday night, losing Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals to the Boston Celtics, 113–98.

While the final outcome was clearly far from what the Cavaliers were hoping for, Cleveland put in a valiant effort, as they were playing without their two top scorers in the postseason, with guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen both sidelined due to injury.

Immediately as the Cavaliers season came to its official end, rumors about the 2024-25 campaign began. At the center of the discussion was Mitchell, who has one year left on his current deal, as well as a player option for the 2025-26 season.

According to a report from Shams Charania, Joe Vardon, and Jason Lloyd at The Athletic, Cleveland is "trying to do everything they can to persuade Mitchell to accept a four-year, $208.5 million contract extension," and thus, wants the team set to his comfort. Per the report, Mitchell "did not have great confidence in [Cavaliers head coach] Bickerstaff."

In another story, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported that Mitchell "grew frustrated with some teammates' lack of maturity, focus, playoff-level readiness and a willingness to listen" throughout the 2023-24 campaign.

Insiders breaking down some internal locker room drama in the immediate aftermath of a team's elimination from the postseason is nothing new, but the stories seemed to generate quite a response from Mitchell.

Mitchell posted one clear response to the rumors of disgruntlement to his social media account on Thursday afternoon.

Mitchell Further Expressed His Love for Cleveland in a Follow-Up Story

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Mitchell likes his current situation.

As the drama began to unfold, ESPN's NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski made his own report on the situation, relaying to fans a conversation that he had had with Mitchell after rumors of his unrest began to make the rounds.

"I reached out to Donovan Mitchell today, and he was emphatic in telling me that he is not disgruntled in anyone or anything in Cleveland," Wojnarowski said. "In fact, he said to me, ‘I am happy in Cleveland. I’ve been happy since I arrived in Cleveland.’

"He thinks this Cavs team made progress this season. Winning that first-round best-of-seven series against the Magic to get to the conference semis for the first time since 2018. But as he said, he’s not in this to get to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs."

Cleveland's offseason is set to be a busy one, but the sooner they get clarity on what's next with Mitchell, the sooner they can get started on building a roster around him that can hopefully make a push past the second round of the postseason next year.

As things stand, a $200 million question mark looms over the coming summer for the Cavaliers.