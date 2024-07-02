Highlights Mitchell signed a 3-year, $150M contract with the Cavaliers, ending rumors of him leaving.

The Cavaliers must decide on their roster, specifically whether to keep the talented backcourt pairing of Mitchell and Garland.

Having two small guards in the starting lineup may hinder the team's potential for deep playoff runs and championships.

The Cleveland Cavaliers kicked off free agency by extending Donovan Mitchell on a 3-year, $150M contract that will keep him in Ohio at least through the 2026-27 season (he has a player option for 2027-28). This deal seemingly puts to rest the controversy that has swirled around Cleveland ever since they acquired Mitchell from the Utah Jazz in 2022: would the star guard stay in Cleveland despite clearly looking for more at times?

Furthermore, with Mitchell's hometown New York Knicks finalizing their roster and apparently showing no recent interest in acquiring him, and the Miami Heat once again appearing asleep at the wheel for yet another off-season, rumors about his departure from Cleveland should officially be put to rest. Or should they?

Unfortunately for the Cavaliers and Mitchell, they still must make a few decisions considering their roster if they wish to reach the next level of contention, as they're stuck in the NBA's purgatory of mediocrity if they stand pat with their current squad. Most importantly, they have to decide soon about the fate of their extremely talented backcourt pairing, or risk remaining a middling playoff team for the entirety of Mitchell's contract.

Publicly, Cleveland has argued for continuing ahead with their current team, but it would be a huge mistake.

Two Small Guard Formula Simply Cannot Work

This is made worse when they are your two best players

The cloud that has been hanging over the Cavaliers for some time is whether they should keep Darius Garland next to Mitchell, or trade one of them to maximize the team's potential. Unfortunately for Cleveland, it is nearly impossible for a team with two diminutive, offensive-minded guards to make a deep playoff run, much less win a championship that way.

It is simply too difficult to deal with the matchup problems that arise from having two smaller guys in a starting lineup once coaches can gameplan for them over a seven-game series. Assuming the Cavaliers are going to close with Mitchell and Garland on the floor at the same time, opposing teams will be able to exploit them defensively to the point where Cleveland will find it difficult to ever get any clutch stops.

Throughout NBA history, we have seen how much of an issue having just one exploitable defender on the floor can be for a contending level roster, and Cleveland will have two. It is made even worse when you consider that Mitchell and Garland are also their two best players, and each is a weak defender, with Garland being one of the worst in the league. We saw in the Boston Celtics series how much of a problem this can be, as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown could easily get a switch onto one of them, and instantly create an advantage for themselves or their teammates.

Cleveland Clutch Defensive Woes Season DRTG Clutch DRTG Record 2023-24 112.1 (7th) 111.5 (15th) 48-34 2024 Playoffs 111.1 (8th) 140.0 (12th) 5-7 2022-23 109.9 (1st) 104.3 (9th) 51-31 2023 Playoffs 107.1 (1st) 150.0 (16th) 1-4

*Playoff ranks are out of 16 teams

Boston isn't going anywhere, and other Eastern juggernauts like the Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Milwaukee Bucks will gladly expose them with their big, strong scoring options. Just two years ago, the Knicks dominated the Cavaliers purely through Jalen Brunson isolations against their weaker defenders, and New York is a much better squad now.

NBA History Has Rarely Seen One Small Guard Win A Title, Much Less Two

It takes a legendary player and a stacked roster to accomplish this

The NBA has always been a big man's league, and it continues to be so in the modern era, despite the three-point revolution. Smaller guards can be an important part of a championship formula, but they are never supposed to be the driving force behind winning at the highest level, with a few exceptions across league history.

The only titles in the 21st century that have been led by a 6-3 or under player have been by Stephen Curry, who was the best player on the 2015 and 2022 Golden State Warriors, as well as being arguably the leader of the 2017 and 2018 championships next to Kevin Durant. Before him, it was Isiah Thomas leading the Detroit Pistons to the 1989 and 1990 trophies as the unquestioned best player.

Smallest Best Players On A Champion Player Height Hall of Famer? Top-20 All-Time Player? Notable Teammates Curry 6'3" Yes Yes Green, Thompson, Iguodala Thomas 6'1" Yes Yes Dumars, Laimbeer, Rodman Wade 6'4" Yes Arguably O'Neal, Payton, Williams, Mourning

However, neither of these examples should be a blueprint for Cleveland, as both Curry and Thomas are top-20 players of all time and have had squads built perfectly around them consisting of several other Hall of Famers. Meanwhile, Cleveland has a solid supporting cast with good defensive players, but they are nowhere near the caliber of those outlier championship teams.

The sooner the Cavaliers acknowledge their harsh reality and move on from one of their two guards, the closer they will be to true title contention.

Cleveland Cannot Maximize Garland While Mitchell Is In Town

Cavs' best five players simply don't fit together

For Cleveland, there is no getting around one simple fact: their five best players just cannot coexist together as an elite unit, despite the incredible overall talent. Through no fault of their own, their playstyles make them less than the sum of their parts. They have two main issues: Mitchell and Garland aren't meeting their potential together, and Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen cannot be used in the same closing lineup without opponents exposing their offensive flaws.

Cavaliers "Best" Lineup? Lineup ORTG DRTG NRTG Playoff NRTG Mitchell/Garland/Strus/Mobley/Allen 112.7 111.3 +1.4 -10.8

*Doesn't even include the Boston series, as Allen was injured

Mobley and Allen are both terrific defenders, but each guy is a non-shooter with little offensive game outside the paint, allowing opposing coaches to load up at the rim on Mitchell and Garland. Cleveland must move on from one of them to maximize their team's success. Unfortunately, the Oklahoma City Thunder signed Isaiah Hartenstein, removing a possibly perfect trade partner for Allen.

Even more problematic is the reality that Garland will never be able to blossom into his true potential next to Mitchell, because he also needs the ball in his hands consistently to make the best of his playmaking chops, absurd quickness, and handle. Throw in his atrocious defense, and Cleveland is just not getting the most out of the asset. Trading Garland for an all-around wing player that can play next to Mitchell and Max Strus could elevate them into the elite tier of teams.