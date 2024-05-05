Highlights The Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic are each eyeing a chance to face the top-seeded Boston Celtics. Series tied, stakes high.

Donovan Mitchell's future in question as the Cavs are faced with a possible first-round exit, and there is pressure on their star player to deliver.

Mitchell's consistency is key to the Cavs' success.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a game seven with the Orlando Magic between them and the second-round of the 2024 NBA playoffs, where the No.1 seeded Boston Celtics await.

But according to league insider Mark Medina, if the Cavaliers were to be bounced out in the first-round, their franchise star Donovan Mitchell may change his mind on whether he wants to stay with the franchise long-term, or not.

Series on a Knife Edge

Magic forced game seven despite Mitchell’s 50-point outing

It all comes down to a game seven decider. The Cavaliers or the Magic.

Only one of them will prevail, with the prize of facing the NBA’s best team in the regular season – the Boston Celtics - for a chance to make a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.

It has been a closely-contested series between two of the league’s standout surprises, especially the rising Magic, with the home team winning each outing so far. If that trend were to continue, then the Cavaliers would have one foot into the next round before the game even tips off, but this is playoff basketball, and things can change in an instant.

Game six saw a monstrous 50-point performance by the Cavaliers’ leading talisman, Donovan Mitchell, but even his monumental effort, in which he scored all of Cleveland’s 22 points in the fourth quarter, wasn’t enough to help his team get over the hump of the play of dynamic duo Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, and over the line.

Cleveland Cavaliers - 2023-24 Playoff Statistics Category Statistic Post-Season Rank PTS 94.2 14th OPP PTS 101.3 5th ORTG 98.9 15th DRTG 107.0 4th NRTG -8.1 13th

The game before, had it not been for a vital Evan Mobley block with the clock rapidly winding down in the fourth, the Magic could have gone on to win the game, and the series could well already be over. Alas, that is all ‘what ifs’.

As it stands, the Cavaliers enter the decider as 3.5 point favorites, and are looking to win their first playoff series since the LeBron James era in 2018.

But, in five of their six outings so far, they have failed to reach the 100-point mark, and will need to find that extra boost of offense if they are to mount such a crucial win at home to clinch the series.

‘No-Doubt’ Cleveland Have To Win the First Round

Medina highlighted Mitchell’s ambitions to make the Eastern Conference finals at a minimum, and argues it’s not too far-fetched, especially considering the run of form the Cavaliers had earlier on in the season when they were short-handed.

However, the journalist argues that if Cleveland were to progress to the second-round, and lose to the Celtics, it wouldn’t be as big of a blow than if they were to falter at the first hurdle against the young ‘overachievers’ in the Magic.

“Donovan Mitchell toldCleveland.com that his goal is to make the conference finals and get to the NBA Finals. It makes sense because even though he's made the playoffs for seven straight seasons, when you look at his time with Utah, and with Cleveland, hehas never gotten past the second round. In fairness to all this, Cleveland hashad a really good season. They've had a lot of injuries, yet they've still been competitive. So,if they lose to a team, like Boston, or New York in theplayoffs, it willhave to do more with those teams than with Cleveland, but they have to win the first-round. The Orlando Magic have overachieved this season, but Cleveland has more depth and experience and talent than theMagic too. So no doubt, they’vegot to win the first round.”

Mitchell’s Feelings on Future Could Change if Cleveland Lose to Magic

While Medina doesn’t think that an early exit will guarantee the five-time All-Star will want to negotiate an exit of his own from the ball club, he wouldn’t be surprised if he did decide to abandon any continuity project in Cleveland, and ask to move on.

“If the Cavsdon't get past the second round, does that necessarily guarantee Donovan will wanthis way out? I don't think it should. I think there's a value in continuing to lean on that continuity, because then they can take the next step next season. But if they underachieve and lose in the first roundthis go around, I wouldn't be surprised if you know he has changed feelings about that."

Mitchell the Ever Consistent Playoff Performer

Averaged 27.7 PPG, 4.9 RPG and 4.9 APG in 50 playoff appearances

Mitchell has earned his name in the NBA for being one of the league's most prolific and consistent scorers, and this season was no different.

Throughout the 2023-24 regular season campaign, the guard was the league's ninth-leading scorer, averaging 26.6 points at a 46.2 percent shooting clip, his second-best scoring campaign of his career (28.3 points per contest in 2022-23).

But his reputation in the playoffs is far greater, where he has been known to get hot on shooting at any given point, and has scored 30-plus points 22 times in his playoff career.

Donovan Mitchell - Playoff Career Statistics Category Statistic PTS 27.7 AST 4.9 REB 4.9 FG% 43.5 3P% 34.9 EFG% 50.4

Throughout this first-round series against the Magic, while Mitchell has averaged a team-high 27.0 points, in line with his 27.7 point career average, he has struggled to shoot with great efficiency from deep, making only 25.0 percent of his attempts from behind the line.

Instead, he has relied more on getting closer to the basket, in which he makes 70.6 percent of his 2.8 shot attempts from between 5–9 feet away from the basket, and 53.8 percent of his 2.2 attempts that come from between 10–14 feet from the basket.

As a result, most of his points in this series have come off of drive attempts, in which he has averaged 12.8 points at a 63.2 percent shooting clip, while he scores 8.7 points from pull-up attempts, though converts with only a 36.8 percent shot efficiency on this shot-type.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Donovan Mitchell had the third-highest step back three-point percentage in the NBA during the 2023-24 season with 44.7 percent. Only Victor Wembanyama (46.2 percent) and Darius Garland (44.7 percent) have a higher shot efficiency.

All in all, if the Cavaliers are going to overcome the Magic and progress to the Eastern Conference semi-finals, then Mitchell will have to take charge once again, especially when it comes to scoring basketball.

If the 6-foot-3 guard cannot get it going on offense, then the Cavaliers may struggle, which could send them home much earlier than they had believed, and this could pose bigger ramifications for the Cavs as it pertains to being able to keep Mitchell with the team.

Only time will tell.

