Highlights Donovan Mitchell has a chance to make history by being the first player to win both the Dunk Contest and the Three-Point Contest.

Mitchell will participate in the Three-Point Contest alongside other notable players like Damian Lillard and Tyrese Haliburton.

As All-Star Weekend viewership declines, the NBA sees Mitchell as a star who can attract attention and help revive the event.

All-Star weekend is a chance for players to show that they are the best players in the league. Every February, the NBA's biggest names converge for exhibition contests to crown the highest fliers, best shooters, and brightest stars.

Often highlighted by LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Stephen Curry, the main event is easily the All-Star Game, but the NBA has a full slate of festivities for the weekend in Indianapolis. Feb. 16 starts off with the Celebrity Game, followed by the Rising Stars games. The next night is highlighted by individual contests, including the Skills Challenge, Three-Point Contest, and Dunk Contest.

The marquee event will be held on Sunday, Feb. 18 when the best from the West take on the Eastern Conference's All-Stars. Before that, however, Donovan Mitchell will have a chance to make history.

Mitchell could highlight the weekend

Has a chance to be the first player to ever win the Dunk Contest and Three-Point Contest

The Three-Point contest will be headlined this year by the Cleveland Cavaliers guard, who is also playing in his fifth-straight All-Star Game. Mitchell is shooting 35.1 percent from deep this season and has led the Cavaliers to the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

Mitchell will be joined by Damian Lillard, Tyrese Haliburton, Malik Beasley, Jalen Brunson, and Lauri Markkanen. Lillard is the event's defending champion.

2024 Three-Point Contest Participants Stats, 2023-24 Player PPG 3PA 3PT% Lillard 24.9 8.5 34.7% Haliburton 22.6 8.0 39.8% Mitchell 28.2 9.2 35.1% Beasley 11.2 6.1 45.1% Brunson 27.3 6.6 41.3% Markkanen 23.5 8.1 40.1%

Mitchell is the only contestant this year who has also been in a Slam Dunk Contest, winning the event in 2018. He will join Ray Allen, Michael Cooper, Clyde Drexler, Michael Jordan, Kenny Smith, Nick Anderson, Brent Barry, Bob Sura, Allan Houston, Lillard, and Paul George on the list of players who have participated in both events.

However, none of the players who have done both events have ever won both. Mitchell will have a chance to do so this season, but with the second-worst three-point percentage of all the participants, the odds will not be in his favor.

All-Star Weekend viewership has been steadily declining, so the NBA will be looking to market Mitchell as a one-of-a-kind star who can dazzle with dunks and reliably hit shots from deep. With the stakes greater than ever in the contest, there is hope that Mitchell will be able to help save the fledgling All-Star Weekend.