Highlights The New York Knicks are riding high off the OG Anunoby trade, with a six-game winning streak and key players like Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle stepping up offensively.

The Miami Heat are struggling to find balance following the Terry Rozier acquisition, with Jimmy Butler's conservative shot attempts and poor team-wide performance metrics hindering their success.

The Toronto Raptors are focused on developing their young core and have experienced challenges following trades and injuries, but players like RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes have shown promise in their performances.

The halfway point to the 2023-24 NBA season is near, with some teams further proving they're title contenders, while others try to find their rhythm and solidify their placement in the upper half of the standings.

In this winner's circle for the week, the New York Knicks, on a six-game winning streak, continue to ride high off the OG Anunoby trade. Joining them are the Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers who are finding their footing by the day.

It hasn't come as easy for teams like the Miami Heat, who are searching for balance following the Terry Rozier acquisition, and the Toronto Raptors, whose rebuilding phase has been hampered by injuries to the young core. Finally, there are the Charlotte Hornets, who could be in a full selling phase as they continue to struggle on defense and offense.

Winners – New York Knicks

Last week's record: 3-0

The New York Knicks continue their ascent, extending their winning streak to six games with a perfect 3-0 record on the week. Anunoby, since joining the Knicks, has been a defensive cornerstone; his remarkable +252 rating over 14 games underscores his impact, while his 39.1 three-point percentage shows his ability to stretch the floor.

New York Knicks Key Players – Statistics last week (3 games) Players PPG APG RPG FG % Jalen Brunson 27.7 5.3 3.0 55.6 OG Anunoby 18.3 2.0 2.7 52.5 Julius Randle 22.0 6.0 8.3 47.9 Donte DiVincenzo 12.7 2.7 3.0 43.3

Offensively, the duo of Jalen Brunson, who arguably should have been a starter for the All-Star Team, and Julius Randle has been pivotal. Brunson's stellar performance, averaging 28.6 points on 49.8 percent shooting, combined with Randle's consistent output of 24.9 points at a 47.9 percent clip, has been instrumental in driving the Knicks' success.

Losers – Miami Heat

Last week's record: 0-3

After dropping their sixth consecutive game, the Miami Heat seem to be a team in distress. Despite a healthy core, the Heat stumbled through the last week, losing each of their three games.

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro, the central figures in the Heat's lineup, have been statistically efficient in their shooting over the past six games; Butler's shooting an impressive 56.9 percent, Adebayo at 48.8, and Herro at 43.0. However, the issue lies in Butler's conservative shot attempts, averaging only 12.0 per game, indicating a lack of offensive aggression that the team desperately needs.

The more concerning aspect for the Heat is their team-wide performance metrics. Over the last six games, they rank last in offensive rating (106.5) and second-to-last in defensive rating (124.4).

Miami Heat – Season Stats vs Last 6 Games DRTG ORTG Period Stats Rank Stats Rank 2023-24 114.1 13th 113.1 22nd Last 6 Games 124.4 29th 106.5 30th

The recent trade for Rozier, sending Kyle Lowry and draft capital to the Charlotte Hornets, proved they're swinging for the fences, but his integration into the team has been less than ideal so far. In his first three games with the Heat, Rozier is shooting just 30.3 percent from the field, indicating a struggle to find his rhythm in the new setup.

Winners – Sacramento Kings

Last week's record: 3-0

The Sacramento Kings were one of the week's top performers, boasting an impressive 3-0 record, thanks to victories against fierce opponents like the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks.

Harrison Barnes stepped up phenomenally this week, especially with his career-high 39 points in the nail-biting win against the Warriors. De'Aaron Fox continued to be a reliable offensive force for the Kings, averaging 25.0 points per game on a solid 48.2 percent shooting. Despite a lower three-point shooting percentage (23.5 percent), Fox's scoring ability and agility have been crucial in maintaining the team's offensive flow.

Sacramento Kings – Last 3 Games Stats Players PPG APG RPG FG % Harrison Barnes 30.3 1.0 4.7 54.5 De'Aaron Fox 25.0 3.7 2.3 48.2 Domantas Sabonis 16.3 7.7 13.3 61.3 Keegan Murray 14.0 1.7 5.3 40.5

Domantas Sabonis has excelled as an offensive hub, contributing significantly with an average of 7.7 assists and 16.3 points. His playmaking skills, combined with his scoring, have made him an indispensable part of the Kings' strategy, ensuring consistent offensive production.

The Kings' current roster composition gives them a unique advantage. They possess a variety of players capable of carrying the offensive load, including Fox, Keegan Murray, Barnes, and Malik Monk. This depth allows the Kings to remain unpredictable and versatile in their offensive approach, posing a challenge for their opponents.

Losers – Toronto Raptors

Last week's record: 0-3

Injuries and trades have hurt the Toronto Raptors, evidenced by their three losses in the last seven days.

The Raptors' decision to trade not only Pascal Siakam but also Anunoby represents a pivot toward youth and development. These moves have brought in promising young talents like RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, to go alongside Scottie Barnes, injecting fresh energy and potential into the team.

Despite the team's overall struggles, Barrett and Scottie Barnes have been good this week; Barrett is averaging 25.5 points on 56.8 percent shooting, while, Barnes continues to demonstrate his all-around skill set, averaging 23.0 points and contributing significantly on defense with 2.7 blocks per game.

Toronto Raptors – Pre- and Post-Trade Stats Players PPG RPG RPG FG % Barrett (TOR) 21.0 3.5 7.1 55.0% Barrett (NYK) 18.2 2.4 4.3 42.3% Quickley (TOR) 16.7 6.1 4.6 41.1% Quickley (NYL) 15.0 2.5 2.6 45.4%

The Raptors' recent trades and current performance indicate a clear focus on developing their young core. While the immediate results have been challenging, the emphasis is now on growth and laying the groundwork for future success. This developmental approach is expected to be the team's primary objective for the remainder of the season.

Winners – Cleveland Cavaliers

Last week's record: 2-1

The Cleveland Cavaliers put forth a commendable performance last week, going 2-1 and maintaining an impressive 9-1 record over their last 10 games. This success is particularly noteworthy given the absence of key players Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, highlighting the team's resilience and strategic depth. The cornerstone of the Cavaliers' recent success has been their exceptional defensive play, boasting a league-best defensive rating over the last 10 games of 102.4.

Cleveland Cavaliers – Season Stats vs Last 10 Games DRTG ORTG Period Stats Rank Stats Rank 2023-24 110.7 3rd 114.9 16th Last 10 Games 102.4 1st 120.6 T-5th

Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen have stepped up significantly in the absence of Garland and Mobley. Mitchell's scoring and playmaking, combined with Allen's presence in the paint, have been crucial in leading the team during this stretch.

A key factor in the Cavaliers' recent run is the effective use of their roster depth. With eight players averaging over 22 minutes per game in the last 10 games, the Cavaliers have demonstrated their ability to leverage their bench strength.

Losers – Charlotte Hornets

Last week's record: 1-3

The Charlotte Hornets' challenges continue to pile up, especially in the wake of the aforementioned Rozier trade. They went 1-3 in the last week, and have lost 10 of their last 12 games, proving that the roster isn't quite functional on both ends of the floor.

The Hornets' struggles are starkly evident in their statistics. With the second-worst defensive rating at 122.0 and an offensive rating of just 107.7 over the last 12 games, they have been unable to find a consistent rhythm in their gameplay. This imbalance has led to a series of disappointing performances, underscoring the need for adjustments.

Charlotte Hornets – Season Stats vs Last 12 Games DRTG ORTG Period Stats Rank Stats Rank 2023-24 121.3 30th 109.6 28th Last 12 Games 122.0 29th 107.7 29th

Star guard LaMelo Ball has been experiencing a rough patch, shooting only 40.8 percent over the last 7 games. Ball's struggle with efficiency has been a significant factor in the Hornets' inability to stabilize their offensive output, as he is a crucial element of their scoring and playmaking.

Despite the team's overall challenges, rookie Brandon Miller has been a bright spot for the Hornets. Averaging 16.8 points on 48.2 percent shooting over the last week, Miller's performance offers some hope for the future, showcasing his potential as a valuable asset to the team.