For all the progress that the Cleveland Cavaliers made during the 2022-23 season — they won 50-plus games and qualified for postseason play for the first time since 2017-18 — it's difficult not to look back on the effort as something of a disappointment after the team was dominated and dismissed by the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs. That failure to live up to heightened expectations has extended into 2023-24, too, as the Cavs sit at a ho-hum 7-6 record.

Despite the team's slower-than-fans-might-have-hoped rise up the Eastern Conference hierarchy, Donovan Mitchell's trajectory as an individual has continued to move upward since the guard first made the big move from the Utah Jazz in 2022.

So far this season, even as the Cavs have struggled to get back into the groove that made them one of the top stories of the previous campaign, Mitchell's ascent has brought him into a new stratosphere as a player. He has been so good, in fact, that one could probably give him a spot in the early race for NBA MVP honors.

Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen sounds off on Mitchell's big impact

Through his first 10 appearances of the 2023-24 season, Mitchell is averaging a career-best 29.2 points nightly, a number that currently ranks seventh league-wide. He's also dishing out 5.3 assists per contest, a mark that matches his previous high. As Cavs center Jarrett Allen sees it, Mitchell's ability to make the right play — either for himself or for his teammates — has been a key component to his growth in the Cavs system and as an elite-level player, too.

"For Donovan, he’s always been great," Allen said, via HoopsHype's Sam Yip. "Feel like he bought into the system day one and he’s been ready to play. This year not only [is he going to score] every time, but he’s making up more opportunities for everybody else."

This much is certain — Mitchell's early numbers certainly put him in a conversation with the players you would expect to round out the field of MVP candidates. By averaging 29 and five to go along with 4.9 rebounds per game and an effective field-goal percentage of 56.7, Mitchell is in a group of just four players who have matched or exceeded that line. The others who are doing so: Kevin Durant, Luka Dončić and Shai Gildeous-Alexander. In other words, a former MVP, a perennial MVP candidate, and a player who's also looking like an MVP candidate this season. Mitchell also ranks seventh in the Association in box plus/minus (7.8).

He isn't just getting it done on the offensive side of the court, either. As of this writing, he's tied for second in the league in deflections per game (3.5) and sixth in loose balls recovered (1.3). That's a major evolution from a player whose efficacy on the defensive end hasn't always matched up with his 6-foot-10 wingspan and background playing under Rick Pitino as a collegiate.

Mitchell is far from the current MVP favorite, however

Donovan Mitchell's Upswing PTS AST REB BPM 2021-22 25.9 5.3 4.2 4.3 2022-23 28.3 4.4 4.3 6.3 2023-24 29.2 5.3 4.9 7.8

As tremendous as he has been during the opening weeks of the season, Mitchell still has work to do if he hopes to find his name among the MVP favorites any time soon. A multitude of players have been showing out on the hardwood, including a number of perennial MVP candidates. One could argue, though, that none have been better than a two-time winner of the award in Denver Nuggets cornerstone Nikola Jokić.

Through 13 games played, Jokic is averaging a cool 28.8 points, 13.8 rebounds and 9.0 assists per outing and knocking down 57.5 percent of his shot attempts. He has logged a double-double in each of his appearances this season, in addition to five triple-doubles. And the defending champion Nuggets are rocking and rolling with a 10-4 record on the campaign, which leads us to what might be Mitchell's biggest hurdle in the MVP race — winning (or the lack of it).

If the Cavs continue to underperform, it will affect Mitchell's MVP viability. Not only that — it will add fuel to the fire of fans who are already afraid of the possibility that Mitchell could grow weary of playing in Cleveland, just as he did in Salt Lake City.

