For the first time since 2018, the Cleveland Cavaliers have won a playoff series. It came at the expense of the Orlando Magic on Sunday afternoon, with Donovan Mitchell leading the Cavs to overcome a 17 point deficit, and ultimately defeat them by a difference of 18.

The 106-94 win at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse was led by the player the Cavs traded for seasons ago, in the hopes of leading them to this very moment. That player, Donovan Mitchell, has transcended into a superstar with the Cavaliers, putting up 50 points in Game 6 and another 39 in the crucial Game 7.

The Cavaliers, however, will have a tall order ahead of them: the Boston Celtics. The juggernaut of the regular season finished off the Miami Heat in five games, and have been lurking in the shadows, patiently waiting to find out who their next opponent would be.

Bring On the Celtics

Cavaliers are anticipating their next matchup against Boston

Knowing the matchup to come, excited yet anxious Cavaliers fans in attendance chanted “We Want Boston!” towards the end of the game. Mitchell spoke of his team’s mindset on moving on from the series against the Magic and looking toward their series against the Celtics.

“We got a tough team in Boston, coming up on whatever day it is, but at the end of the day, we won in the first round. We're gonna celebrate this, but we came here to do more. This is great, we'll have some fun with it, but at the end of the day, we got business to handle, whoever we play.” —Donovan Mitchell

The Cavaliers were able to overcome a 17 point deficit against the Magic thanks to the latter’s subpar shooting. Paolo Banchero was his usual self, putting up 38 points and 16 rebounds in the game, but Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner went a combined 3 for 28 from the field, which sealed the deal.

Garland's Slow Start

Darius Garland started slow but notched a critical three-pointer in Game 7

Darius Garland was a key factor for the Cavaliers in Game 7, despite starting off slowly. After being visibly frustrated with himself in the first half, he stepped up in the second half and nailed a critical three pointer in the fourth quarter. Right after the shot, he hugged Mitchell in relief, which Mitchell spoke about after the game.

“I said to [Garland], like, excuse my language, I don't give a s**t. It's Game 7, there's gonna be nerves, there's gonna be anxiety, but he wants it. But for him, just to keep trusting your work, that's the biggest thing. Trust the whole process, and you see what happens. He missed that last one, I hit him again [and] he finds it, but just allowing us to play free and to play fun...I'm happy he had the second half that he did because he needed it, but we needed it.” —Donovan Mitchell

In Game 6, Mitchell scored all 18 fourth-quarter points for the Cavs, which was not enough to win the game. But Game 7 saw a much more all-around effort, with Mitchell leading the charge. It was why they were able to take the series from a young Magic team with a bright future ahead of them.

For now, the Cavaliers’ future appears somewhat bleak as they are the underdogs against the Celtics (but to be fair, every team is). They will look to use their momentum to upset the Celtics on Tuesday.