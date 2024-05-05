Highlights Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers to a Game 7 win against the Magic with 39 points.

The Cavaliers picked up their first playoff series win since 2018.

Paolo Banchero was the sole offense for the Magic, scoring 38 points in Game 7.

The only series in the NBA playoffs so far this year to reach seven games concluded on Sunday afternoon, as the Cleveland Cavaliers knocked off the Orlando Magic in a dramatic 106-94 victory. Donovan Mitchell dominated with 39 points as his Cavs erased a 17 point deficit to send the Magic home.

The Magic put up a strong fight both this season and in this series, officially graduating from their rebuilding status and putting a team on the court that fans can be proud of. But the Cavaliers’ offense and playoff experience were the factors that toppled an inexperienced Magic club.

Cleveland has now won their first playoff series since 2018, and their first one without LeBron James since 1993.

“I didn't want to go home, to be honest with you. We worked so hard to prove [ourselves]...I want to give credit to the Magic, they got some garlic over there. Much respect to them, this wasn't easy, a lot of hard work put in, so I gotta give them credit.” — Donovan Mitchell

The star of the game, as mentioned, was Mitchell. When the game was on the line, he stepped up, as he did the other night when he put up 50 points in Game 6, which the Cavs lost. This time, he followed up with 39 points, nine rebounds, and five assists, giving him an average of 27 points scored per game this series.

Learning From the Past

Cavs avoided repeating last year's first-round elimination

Mitchell tipped his cap to the Magic after his dramatic Game 7 performance, complimenting their grit and bright future. But ultimately, desperation drove him and the team to victory as they feared yet another early playoff exit. The Cavs were knocked off by the New York Knicks in the first round of last year’s postseason.

The Magic possess an eclectic collection of young stars in the making, with their defense being at the top of the league. But their star, Paolo Banchero, can play both sides of the ball, and was the offense generator for the most part in this series for the Magic.

“It's hard to keep a guy like [Banchero] down. He's had some good nights this series, but for us to really block him and do our thing, that was huge for us.” — Donovan Mitchell

Banchero Leading the Way

Second-year forward was the only significant offensive threat for the Magic in this series

Banchero went off in particular in Game 7, putting up 38 points along with 16 rebounds. He was a primary reason why the Magic jumped out to an early 18 point lead and appeared to dominate the Cavaliers for the first half, but ultimately they let the lead slip. Mitchell tipped his cap to Banchero, but acknowledged that the Cavs shifted their gameplan to counteract him.

The Cavaliers won the game by a score of 106-94, a difference of 18 points. That figure marked the largest blowout in a Game 7 since 1997. They were helped out by Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner of the Magic, key pieces of their rotation, shooting only a combined 3 for 28 from the field.

Next in store for Cleveland are the Boston Celtics, whom they will face on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, for the Magic, an offseason in which they should feel proud of their accomplishments yet still desire more next season will ensue.