Highlights

  • Donovan Mitchell signs a maximum three-year, $150.3 million contract extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
  • Reports suggested Mitchell might leave the team, but he remains committed to the Cavaliers.
  • Mitchell averaged 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game in 2023-24.

Donovan Mitchell isn't going anywhere.

After reports suggested Mitchell could be eyeing a move away from the Cleveland Cavaliers s next offseason, the superstar guard has signed a maximum three-year, $150.3 million contract extension, as reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday.

In 55 games with the Cavaliers last season, the 27-year-old averaged 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three-point range.

