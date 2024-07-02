This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Donovan Mitchell signs a maximum three-year, $150.3 million contract extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Reports suggested Mitchell might leave the team, but he remains committed to the Cavaliers.

Mitchell averaged 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game in 2023-24.

Donovan Mitchell isn't going anywhere.

After reports suggested Mitchell could be eyeing a move away from the Cleveland Cavaliers s next offseason, the superstar guard has signed a maximum three-year, $150.3 million contract extension, as reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday.

In 55 games with the Cavaliers last season, the 27-year-old averaged 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three-point range.