It didn’t take long after the Cleveland Cavaliers’ elimination from the 2024 NBA playoffs for the discourse to switch over to their upcoming off-season plans, and the future of their franchise star Donovan Mitchell.

With just one year remaining on his current deal, league insider Mark Medina expects that the 27-year-old will agree to an extension with the Cavaliers, amid reports of many teams around the league being interested in Mitchell’s services.

Cavaliers’ Potential Roster Overhaul

Darius Garland could be one of many players on their way out of Cleveland this summer

After the Cavaliers’ conference semi-finals exit from the 2024 playoffs after being defeated by the heavily favored Boston Celtics, the narrative quickly switched into focusing on the organization’s off-season plans regarding their ‘dysfunctional roster’, with all eyes glued specifically to the speculation over Donovan Mitchell’s future.

Reports quickly emerged stating that the 27-year-old was not too happy with the immaturity and lack of focus from his teammates, something he was quick to refute, while it also appeared that he wasn’t entirely buying in to head coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s coaching methods and philosophy.

However, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the five-time All-Star was in fact happy with the team, citing the progress they had made this season, where they jumped up to fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, despite going a large chunk of the season without both Evan Mobley and Darius Garland due to injury.

Cleveland Cavaliers - 2023-24 Season Splits Category Regular Season Post-Season PTS 112.6 98.1 OPP PTS 110.2 103.7 FG% 47.9 44.9 3P% 36.7 31.5 +/- 2.4 -5.6

Mitchell has only one year left remaining on his current deal, in which he is set to earn $35 million next season per Spotrac, and Cleveland are hoping to agree to an extension with the star amid reports that ‘several’ teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, are ready to pounce if he were to become available on the trade market.

Though, the Miami Heat have now emerged as a possible destination on Mitchell’s own list, should he decide he wants to move on.

But, a potential extension could see the exit of his backcourt partner Darius Garland, which at one point looked to be a sensible pairing, though it has now come to light that it was more disharmonious than many were led to believe.

Recent reports suggest that if Mitchell is to sign long-term to the team, then Garland and his representatives would likely seek a trade away from Cleveland to pastures new, though his stock is arguably lower after a 2023-24 campaign in which was marred by a freak jaw injury.

Though still only 24-years-old, the 2023 All-Star has shown tremendous upside, and will likely still command a lot of interest from teams around the Association, such as the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have displayed interest of their own.

If Cavs Make Changes, It Won’t Be With Mitchell

Medina believes that if the Cavaliers do decide to make some changes, it’ll likely start with their head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, and the players around Mitchell, such as Garland and Allen.

As it pertains to any potential trade for Mitchell, though, Medina highlighted the Lakers as the team with a lot of assets to offer, but he still doesn’t feel it is enough for Cleveland to want to move on from their star.

“The Lakers most specifically have a lot of assets, but, I don't think they have enough assets for Cleveland to agree to a deal. I think what's going to happen is Donovan Mitchell will sign an extension with Cleveland. If Cleveland makes any changes, it's going to be with J.B. Bickerstaff and Darius Garland. I know that there's a lot been made about the chemistry issues with Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, or frustration about Jarrett Allen, with his rib injury, and J.B. Bickerstaff and his coaching.”

Cavaliers Will Make ‘Enough Moves’ To Assuage Mitchell’s Concerns

Medina believes that Cleveland’s best approach should be to maintain as much continuity as possible, though he acknowledges that the league is first and foremost a business, and that is unlikely.

Nonetheless, the journalist feels that the Cavaliers will do everything to move things around Mitchell to both entice him to stay, and to keep him happy as a contender.

“In today's NBA, we've seen that while you can't rest on your laurels, when you have a good core - continuity is sometimes the best play, but I know that's just not how the NBA operates. I think that there will be some changes, but I don't think Donovan Mitchell is going to go anywhere. He doesn't have to agree to the extension that puts Cleveland in the precarious position where he could leave next season for nothing, but I think that they're going to make enough moves to placate whatever concerns he has for him to stay put.”

Leading the Way As Cleveland's Franchise Cornerstone

Led the Cavs in PTS and STLS over the past two regular seasons

Since being traded to Cleveland in the summer of 2022, Mitchell has taken center stage as the Cavaliers’ leading scorer, having averaged 27.5 points on 47.5 percent shooting from the field and 37.8 percent from three, all career-highs.

He has also led the team in steals, averaging 1.6, and is the team’s second-leading assist maker with 5.2 assists across the last two seasons, behind Garland (7.2).

This season, though, Mitchell has been even more instrumental to Cleveland’s success and rise to the fourth seed in the East, largely due to the necessity of having to take on a significantly greater bulk of the workload with the injuries to Garland and Mobley that occurred simultaneously midway through the campaign.

This was reflected in his 30.1 percent usage rate during the regular season, 5.2 percent greater than any other Cavs player.

Nonetheless, he finished the season averaging 26.6 points on 46/37/87 shooting splits, and career-highs in rebounds (5.1), assists (6.1), and steals (1.8).

But, it was the playoffs where he really shone, taking his game, and thus his team, to the next level.

Donovan Mitchell - 2023-24 Regular Season On/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court ORTG 115.9 111.6 DRTG 108.6 113.6 NRTG 7.3 -2.0 TS% 59.1 58.1 PIE 54.1 49.7

Despite playing through injury through much of the playoffs, which ultimately forced him to miss Cleveland’s last two outings of the season against the Celtics, he would carry them with his 29.6 points per outing at a 47.6 percent shooting clip, 5.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals.

While no individual member of the Cavaliers was able to contribute a positive net rating during the playoffs, a far-cry from the team's performance in the regular season, Mitchell’s was the only one whose presence would lead to them being outscored by less than one point per 100 possessions, 0.7 points to be exact.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In the Cavaliers' opening round of the playoffs against the Orlando Magic, Donovan Mitchell scored 201 total points. The next two Cavs combined scored only 189 points.

However, when he was not available, the Cavaliers severely struggled, and would be outscored by 15.4 points per 100 possessions, a team-high, with their offensive rating dipping from 106.7 when he was on the court to 100.0 when he was off, and their defense dropping from 106.7 to 115.4.

Only Donovan Mitchell knows what awaits him in the future, but with an extension yet to be signed, he is certainly a name that many contending teams around the league will be keeping an eye on this off-season, in the hope that he does become available on the market.

One thing that is certain though, is that the asking price will be high.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.