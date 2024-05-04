Highlights Donovan Mitchell's historical 50-point performance wasn't enough for the Cavaliers in Game 6.

The Cavs wre heavily reliant on Mitchell's offense, with limited support leading to the Game 6 loss.

Cavaliers future, including Mitchell's, hinges on Game 7 outcome.

The Cleveland Cavaliers had the opportunity to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA Playoffs but fell short following a 103-96 Game 6 loss to the Orlando Magic. Donovan Mitchell had a statement game displaying the reason that he's the best player in the series. However, his stellar individual performance wasn't enough to will the team to victory, putting him in legendary company.

Following the win for the Magic, Jamahl Mosley spoke with the media and discussed being able to pull out the victory despite Mitchell's incredible performance.

"No one overreacted. He's a special, special player. To be able to have 50 [points], and just three 3s ... but our guys didn't overreact or panic to what was happening."

Coming into this game, the Cavaliers were shorthanded with the absence of Jarrett Allen for a second-straight game due to a rib injury. It was clear that a large portion of the offensive burden would be on the back of Mitchell, but he stepped into his role of a superstar and didn't look back.

Donovan Mitchell Game 6 Stats vs. Orlando Magic Category Stats PTS 50 REB 4 AST 4 FG% 61.1 FGA 36

Mitchell's offensive explosion put him alongside Michael Jordan as the only two players in NBA history with multiple 50-point playoff performances that ended in a loss. The other instance in which Mitchell achieved this feat was in Game 1 against the Denver Nuggets in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, where he finished with a playoff career-high of 57 points. Mitchell scored over 50 percent of the Cavaliers' total points, receiving very little assistance from his teammates in the scoring department.

Mitchell entered this game averaging 36.0 points per game in Game 6 throughout his career, which is the highest mark in NBA history and added to it with his outstanding performance.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cavaliers head coach JB Bickerstaff is 0-9 in NBA Playoff games as a head coach.

Darius Garland provided some relief, finishing with 21 points and Max Strus added 10 points. No other player scored more than four points for the Cavaliers. On the other hand, the Magic had three players score over 20 points: Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs. Cleveland's offense became so predictable as Mitchell scored all 18 of the Cavalier points in the fourth quarter.

Mitchell spoke with the media following the game and humbly gave credit where credit is due.

“I wanna preface this by wanting to give credit to Orlando. This is not an excuse— Credit to Orlando, they beat us.” – Donovan Mitchell

In this series, the home team has won every game. However, Orlando has found their offensive rhythm since the first two games in which they weren't able to reach the 90-point threshold. The Magic have scored more than 100 points in four straight games, while the Cavaliers have only eclipsed that point total once in the series. With this loss, the series shifted to a win-or-go-home situation for both teams in Game 7.

Cavaliers' Future is Dependent on the Outcome of Game 7

Another first-round exit could change the entire outlook of Cleveland's future

There are a lot of uncertainties in the air surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers and their future going forward. Potentially getting bounced in the first round may force their hand at trading their cornerstone player Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell is under contract for just one more season before he is ultimately an unrestricted free agent. In the chance that the five-time All-Star decides to leave, the Cavaliers must be able to get something in return. Cleveland is familiar with the consequences of letting a franchise player leave for nothing following LeBron James' departure from the team in 2010.

The changing of pieces isn't limited to Mitchell, as there have been rumblings regarding whether Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley are a frontcourt duo that will lead to success in the postseason. Both players are limited offensively, specifically with their inability to hit three-point shots at a consistent rate. Teams that have defensive versatility will be able to neutralize them, such as the Boston Celtics, who they will go up against if they're able to get past the Magic.

A lot is riding on the outcome of Game 7. All the pressure is on the Cavaliers as the team with greater expectations and essentially purposefully losing their last regular season game to matchup against the Magic in an attempt at an easier first-round pairing. Orlando has displayed their hunger as the fourth-youngest team in the NBA and a win-or-go-home game, any possibility is up in the air. The two teams will face off in what's been a competitive series for the final time on Sunday, May 5 at 1 PM ET.