Highlights Donte DiVincenzo is thriving in New York, showcasing his offensive prowess and making crucial plays in the playoffs.

His sharpshooting ability and playoff performances have solidified his critical role on the Knicks roster.

DiVincenzo's high basketball IQ, tenacity, and versatility contribute to New York's winning culture and success in the postseason.

He isn't going to have the traditional box score numbers Jalen Brunson will have for the New York Knicks, but Donte DiVincenzo has turned out to be a terrific addition. DiVincenzo had a career-best season offensively in the regular season in his first year with the Knicks, and he's made his share of plays thus far in the playoffs.

In the regular season, DiVincenzo had 15.5 points per game, and shot a robust 40.1 percent from three-point range. It was a career year for him as a shooter from long range, and only Stephen Curry and Luka Dončić made more three-point shots in the regular season.

Since coming to the Knicks by way of free agency after playing with the Golden State Warriors last season, DiVincenzo has made his mark on offense. Whether it was by necessity because of injuries to others or not, he's been an integral piece of the puzzle for New York. DiVincenzo has been a crucial role player for the Knicks, and perhaps above all, it's clear that he's been in an ideal situation with New York.

DiVincenzo is in an Ideal Situation With the Knicks

27-year-old has had a breakout season with New York

DiVincenzo was a solid role player on his prior teams in the NBA, and he was a meaningful contributor for a Milwaukee Bucks team that won the NBA Championship in 2021. He was a quality piece for the Golden State Warriors last season as well, for what it's worth. On this Knicks team, though, he's blossomed, and it seems as if he's just getting started with New York.

In the 2023-24 regular season, DiVincenzo cashed in on 40.7 percent of his catch-and-shoot deep attempts, on a 59.1 percent frequency, per NBA.com's tracking data. He was shooting the heck out of the ball, and he took full advantage of an increased role with career-highs offensively and for workload; his deep shooting splits came on 8.7 attempts per game.

Donte DiVincenzo's 2023-24 Regular Season Splits (all career-bests) Category Stat PPG 15.5 3PT% 40.1% MPG 29.1 GP 81

As his role increased over the course of the season, partly due to injuries to the Knicks, DiVincenzo got more and more comfortable. Furthermore, while playing alongside his former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart on the Knicks, it became very apparent DiVincenzo was in an ideal situation.

DiVincenzo has routinely found ways to cash in as a lethal off-ball threat, both as a spacer and movement shooting threat. That was demonstrated by him in some big moments in New York's heart-pumping first-round series win over the Philadelphia 76ers, when DiVincenzo hit the go-ahead three-pointer in the closing moments of Game 2. He made plays in a number of ways in New York's Game 6 win as well at both ends of the floor, as he posted 23 points, seven assists, four rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Donte DiVincenzo became the first guard in Knicks history to register three blocks and two steals in an NBA Playoff game.

It's not as if DiVincenzo is always going to have those Game 6-type numbers in every playoff game going forward for New York, objectively. But even if his shots aren't necessarily falling from three-point range, his constant movement off the ball, connective passing and heady play have continually helped the Knicks. His defensive activity both on and off-ball shouldn't be glossed over, either, and like the aforementioned Hart, DiVincenzo's hustle and grit have also made a difference for this Knicks team in games.

To that last point, when watching DiVincenzo, it's the tenacity, urgency and high IQ style DiVincenzo plays with that seems to be underrated, too, to some degree. The intelligence he displays consistently leads to the Knicks being a more balanced and versatile team when he's on the floor, and perhaps above all, with this iteration of the Knicks, with Brunson and others, DiVincenzo fits in perfectly.

Now, obviously, the Villanova connection between Brunson, Hart and DiVincenzo is something that's taken center stage when discussing the Knicks and their emergence as a force in the Eastern Conference, and that's assuredly aided in the continual improvement of those players. However, it's evident that with those guys helping set the tone for the group as a whole, this Knicks team has forged a true winning culture, too.

Granted, this is a talented New York group led by a superstar in Brunson, and in-season trade acquisition OG Anunoby has been terrific, but perhaps more than anything, the Knicks' collection of tough-minded players like DiVincenzo have really gotten them humming as a group for Tom Thibodeau.

Even with New York's injury issues this season, headlined by them still being without Julius Randle in this playoff run, they're stepping up in big moments. And that's partly due to players like DiVincenzo and Hart making crucial plays, and them taking full advantage of bigger roles.

Whether it's due to the increasing workload or not, the 27-year-old DiVincenzo has made a significant impact on this Knicks team this year, and one shouldn't expect that to change in years to come.