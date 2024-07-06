Highlights Donte DiVincenzo had a successful first season with the New York Knicks, averaging 15.5 points and 3.5 threes per game.

Despite likely seeing a reduced role in the upcoming season, DiVincenzo remains a crucial piece for the Knicks due to his shooting and playmaking abilities.

DiVincenzo's experience playing with other top talents should help him adapt to the revamped roster and continue to contribute to the Knicks' success.

Last season, Donte DiVincenzo had a heck of a first year with the New York Knicks. He signed with New York last summer in free agency, and quickly made his presence felt.

It became evident that DiVincenzo was in the right spot, and his role expanded as the year progressed. Although injuries had some to do with it, he became a significant player for New York, and had a quality run in the NBA Playoffs.

In fairness, it would appear in the 2024-25 NBA season, DiVincenzo is probably set for his role to be reduced, regarding shots/usage. But, even with his production probably in line to decrease, he’ll still be crucial for the Knicks.

Donte Divincenzo's 2023-24 Season

The shooting guard stepped up because of the Knicks' myriad of injuries

DiVincenzo had career-bests as a perimeter shooter in the 2023-24 campaign. He averaged 15.5 points per outing and connected on 40.1 percent of his three-point tries, and he made 3.5 threes per outing.

DiVincenzo was letting it fly from beyond the arc, and his volume shooting was valuable as a catch-and-shoot target. And as a result of him having his share of looks, he delivered.

Only Stephen Curry and Luka Dončić made more three-pointers in the regular season, and as was emphasized, DiVincenzo had playoff success, too. He made 42.5 percent of his deep attempts in the playoffs, and came up with some huge ones for New York.

DiVincenzo May See Reduced Role This Upcoming Season

But he will continue to play a crucial role for the Knicks

But, to reiterate, in his second season with New York, DiVincenzo’s numbers seem likely to decline somewhat. With New York re-signing OG Anunoby and swinging a trade for Mikal Bridges to acquire him from the Brooklyn Nets, and Julius Randle set to return, that could result in fewer looks for DiVincenzo.

All of that aside, though, and even with Bridges now involved, DiVincenzo is still a key piece for New York.

DiVincenzo has connected on 40.0 percent of his three-point attempts over the last two seasons with the Knicks and previously the Golden State Warriors, and it’s evident he knows how to play off stars and other formidable offensive threats. That should realistically lead to him carrying forward quality shooting in the 2024-25 campaign.

DiVincenzo isn’t likely to have the usage rate he had for New York in the 2023-24 season, which was a career-high of 21.3 percent, but his quality off-ball shooting, movement awareness, cutting and connective drives all should continually help the Knicks.

Donte DiVincenzo - 2023-24 Shooting Stats Category Stats PTS 15.5 3PT% 40.1% 3PM 3.5 3PA 8.7 TS% 59.7%

It may take some time for him to re-establish a rhythm game-to-game, with the Knicks integrating and maybe re-integrating some crucial players, but by and large, DiVincenzo’s presence should mesh well with those top guns.

Of course, one will naturally point to DiVincenzo playing with Jalen Brunson and Bridges in college at Villanova, and the same went for DiVincenzo with Josh Hart, to that point. Those four were a part of a title-winning team at Villanova, too.

Granted, it will still probably take some time for Bridges to find his footing with New York, particularly after his usage increased with Brooklyn, and that’s something to keep in mind. However, given Bridges’ offensive talent and feel, he probably won’t take too long to get going with the Knicks, and when he was on the floor last season and in the playoffs, Anunoby proved to fit in well.

Regardless of the others now involved and the added firepower, DiVincenzo is the ideal type of role player for New York to have.

He shot 41.9 percent on catch-and-shoot three-point tries last season on a 45.0 percent frequency, per NBA.com’s shot tracking data. He is not only an effective spacer that is a true kickout weapon, DiVincenzo also moves well off the ball. In lineups with multiple creators, he should still be a seamless fit, given his shooting polish and spatial awareness.

Along with the shooting element, DiVincenzo’s cutting and connective passing should work alongside Bridges and others, and he demonstrated last season how he has a good feel for making plays out of hard closeouts. But it’s not just the offensive aspect with DiVincenzo.

He’s a solid and reliable defender, does his part to shrink passing lanes, and something DiVincenzo has continually demonstrated in his NBA tenure has been how he's an active rebounding guard. He’s had a respectable 6.2 rebounds per 36 minutes for his career, and he gobbles up loose balls for New York.

Now, time will tell as far as how lineups shake out for New York, and that'll be up to Tom Thibodeau and company. But, rest assured, the Knicks having complementary role pieces like DiVincenzo, Deuce McBride and the aforementioned Hart will still be critical for them throughout games to mesh with the top guns, including Anunoby and Bridges.

As New York looks to establish themselves as one of the clear top squads in the East in coming years, one can’t gloss over the impact of DiVincenzo, who should still have his share of opportunities on the perimeter.