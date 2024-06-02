Highlights After a trade to Pittsburgh, Donte Jackson feels rejuvenated in his career.

Jackson brings tackling strength, experience, and mentoring abilities to the Steelers.

Despite size and injury concerns, his bulldog mentality and skills can benefit the team.

After switching conferences in a trade this past March, new Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson is feeling like he has found new life in his career. And perhaps the shake-up was one long overdue.

Spending his first six seasons with the Carolina Panthers, Jackson and a sixth-round pick were swapped for wide receiver Diontae Johnson and a seventh-rounder. Now, as the 28-year-old cornerback gets set to embark on his first season in the Steel City, he is thrilled to be playing in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL. As Jackson told NFL.com on Saturday:

When I first got traded here, basically what they said, 'get ready to go match, get ready to go follow guys, get ready to go and do what we know you do well.' Tackling is one of my biggest strong suits. Being my size, people don't expect me to come up and hit. So that was another thing that stood out. They just knew I'd be a perfect fit for this system and this division. I'm excited to put my talents and what I've been doing my whole career on such a big stage like this one. I can't wait.

Considering that the Panthers have been on a downward trend, perhaps this trade may serve as a mutual benefit to both teams. But how will Jackson impact the future of the Steelers? Let's take a deeper look.

Donte Jackson Feels Like Pittsburgh Is a 'Perfect Fit'

After Six Years in Carolina, the CB is ready to let it ride in Pittsburgh

Looking at the build of Jackson, his comments may bring some question marks to his game. At 5'10" and only 180 pounds, at first glance, he might not have the strength to compete with some of the top wide receivers in the AFC North, let alone in the NFL. He also has dealt with some injury issues in his career.

But, he did have a nice bounce back season in 2023. He was a starter in all 16 games he played, tallying five pass deflections, a forced fumble, and 59 total tackles (five of which went for a loss).

He will also be seen as a mentor to a budding star defensive back in second-year pro Joey Porter Jr.

Steelers Top Two Corners Heading Into 2024 (Stats From Last Year) Donte Jackson [Carolina] 16/16 games started, five pass deflections, one forced fumble, 59 total tackles (five for loss) Joey Porter Jr. [Pittsburgh] 11/17 games started (1/1 playoff games started), one interception, ten pass deflections, 45 total tackles (one for loss)

So, it would be fair to say that the secondary room in Pittsburgh heading into the 2024 season is headlined by a pair of very confident cornerbacks. But in a division full of top-level quarterbacks in recent memory and the history of hard-nosed football, that confidence will be tested quite early and quite often.

Sure, Jackson might not be the biggest cornerback on the field. But he has a bulldog mentality, and that leads to budding confidence. Players who have the bulldog mentality will often find success in more ways than one.

