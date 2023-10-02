Highlights Adam Copeland, known as Edge in WWE, has made his debut in AEW, leaving some disappointed but many thrilled with his move.

WWE sources say that Edge left on good terms and would be welcomed back in the future if he decides to return.

While fans may hope for Edge's eventual return to WWE, for now, they will see him in AEW competing against top talents like Kenny Omega and Samoa Joe.

As the dust settles on Adam Copeland’s AEW debut, WWE’s stance on the move has been revealed, as has their feelings towards Edge making a return to the company.

On August 18, the man known as Edge laid it all on the line against Sheamus in a hard-hitting SmackDown main event in front of his hometown crowd. The feeling going into show was one of uncertainty, as the Canadian star had revealed in pre-match interviews that he was down to the last commitment of his current contract.

Copeland has never been a man who hides from discussing his own personal struggles, having battled bravely to return to the ring after being forced to retire 12 years ago, so when rumours emerged that he may not be renewing his contract as an active competitor in WWE, many feared that the 49-year-old may have been considering hanging up his boots for good.

Has Adam Copeland joined AEW?

However, we now know that Edge's departure from WWE was to facilitate a move to AEW, and at the end of their inaugural WrestleDream pay-per-view, the words ‘you think you know him’ were uttered over the speakers. Under his real name of Adam Copeland, the 12-time tag team champion rushed out onto the stage, making his debut for the promotion.

Of course, the opening phrase is a very slight variation on the iconic introduction which accompanied Edge in WWE, but AEW fans were thrilled to see that not much else had been altered. Alter Bridge’s ‘Metalingus’ was kept as his entrance theme, and he was even called ‘The Rated R Superstar’ by commentators during the event.

Will Edge return to WWE?

However, while a large portion of viewers are thrilled to see Copeland join the AEW roster, there are those who are disappointed and would’ve much preferred him to stay in WWE. Still though, he became the latest to cross the divide and switch companies.

Many will be wondering how those in Vince McMahon’s company view the move, and per Fightful, we now have an indication as to the general mood in WWE’s camp. Perhaps to the surprise of many, it was said that Edge left on good terms and the feeling is that the seven-time World Champion would be welcomed back in the future, with Ringside News stating the 'door is open' for a comeback.

Some within WWE said that it became obvious to them at the start of the summer that Edge wasn’t returning. WWE sources we spoke to claim that Adam Copeland left on good terms, and would be welcomed back into the company if he ever returned. The overwhelming consensus was a positive within AEW and a “happy for him” within WWE.

Real Name Adam Copeland Ring Names Edge/Adam Copeland Date of Birth October 30, 1973 (age 49) Height 6ft 5" Weight 240lbs Trained By Ron Hutchinson & Sweet Daddy Siki Debut July 1, 1992 Titles Won 4x WWE Championship, 7x World Heavyweight Championship, 5x Intercontinental Championship, 1x WCW United States Championship, 12x World Tag Team Championship, 2x WWE Tag Team Championship, 2001 King of the Ring tournament winner, 2005 Money in the Bank match winner & 2010 and 2021 Royal Rumble match winner

Edge spent 25 years in WWE, so it’s understandable that many who watched his rise feel as if he should eventually come back to the company in order to call it a day at a stage such as WrestleMania.

But, at least for now, fans will have to get used to seeing Adam Copeland line up inside an AEW ring, mixing it up with some of their best talents. The star has already named Kenny Omega, Samoa Joe and Nick Wayne as some performers that he’d like to wrestle during his time under Tony Khan.

RELATED: Several in WWE left 'unhappy' with release of 'underrated star'As always, should anything change regarding Edge and his future, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.