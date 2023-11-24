Highlights The Cleveland Browns' recent win over the Pittsburgh Steelers has greatly improved their chances of making the playoffs this season.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, despite some underwhelming performances, has shown promise and improvement throughout his college and preseason career.

With an impressive defense and a favorable schedule ahead, Thompson-Robinson could potentially lead the Browns to their first Super Bowl victory, although history suggests it is unlikely for a rookie quarterback.

In Week 11, the Cleveland Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 on a game-winning 34-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins. The win moved the Browns (7-3) to within just a half-game of the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens (8-3) with seven weeks to go in the regular season. It also gave their playoff outlook a massive boost; according to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Browns now have an 83 percent chance to make the postseason, fifth highest in the AFC behind only the current division leaders.

Playoff berths in Cleveland are rare. Since the franchise returned to action in 1999, the Browns have made the postseason twice (2002 and 2020), suiting up for a league-low three playoff contests over that period (the Dolphins and Washington Commanders, with six, have the next fewest). Cleveland’s singular playoff triumph this century—a 48-37 victory over the Steelers in January 2021—tied them with the Commanders and Dolphins for the fewest playoff wins in the same time frame. If the Browns can merely partake in the 2023 postseason, their fan base will remember this season fondly for many years.

But… who wants to be content with a brief appearance and an immediate dismissal?

The Dawg Pound, embodying their namesake as Cleveland football’s ever-loyal companion, is foaming at the mouth for more. Defenses like this don’t come along very often; falling victim to circumstance would just be the latest in a line of Shakespearean tragedies rivaled only by the franchise's own quarterback jersey list.

Luckily, they don’t have to worry about Charlie Frye lining up in the shotgun. Instead, it’s the 35th name on this infamous scroll—one with some historic college numbers, tremendous intangibles and a track record of growth—who can secure another elusive playoff win.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s starting numbers have not been impressive

When he was picked in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson (DTR) became Cleveland’s 12th quarterback draft pick since 1999. Among those 12, his draft slot resided ahead of just one other pick: sixth-rounder Spergon Wynn.

BROWNS QB DRAFT PICKS YEAR ROUND OVERALL PICK TIM COUCH 1999 1 1 BAKER MAYFIELD 2018 1 1 BRADY QUINN 2007 1 22 BRANDON WEEDEN 2012 1 22 JOHNNY MANZIEL 2014 1 22 DESHONE KIZER 2017 2 52 CHARLIE FRYE 2005 3 67 COLT McCOY 2010 3 85 CODY KESSLER 2016 3 93 LUKE McCOWN 2004 4 106 DORIAN THOMPSON-ROBINSON 2023 5 140 SPERGON WYNN 2000 6 183

Wynn completed just 46.1 percent of his passes across his two-year career, tossing one touchdown to seven interceptions in ten games (three starts). His career highlight reel includes only one clip from his Browns tenure.

Unfortunately, DTR’s first career outing was in line with Wynn’s career: 19-for-36 (52.8 completion percentage), 121 yards and three interceptions, including this... wide miss.

DTR’s Week 11 box score—24-for-43 (55.8%), 165 yards, one INT—also leaves a lot to be desired. Of the 90 posts on Twitter by the Browns official team account containing an image or video during Week 11, only one showed a game highlight that involved DTR. On the surface, he appears to be a raw, late-round flier unfit for the massive shoe's required of NFL quarterbacks.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson improved steadily on his way to historic college marks

Thompson-Robinson attended UCLA after a 38 TD/3 INT season as a senior at Bishop Gorman High School. He entered college as a top-50 player and the nation’s No. 2 dual-threat quarterback prospect according to ESPN and Rivals, behind only Justin Fields.

Chip Kelly, known best for guiding Oregon to four consecutive BCS bowl games, aimed to turn him into a modern-age Marcus Mariota. DTR did not begin his freshman season as the starter, but did make eight starts in ten appearances throughout its course. As he learned Kelly’s system, his total stats—112-for-194 (57.7%), 1,311 yds, seven TD, four INT—were tame.

But the flashes he demonstrated provided a preview of what was to come. He improved his completion percentage to 59.7% as a sophomore, 62.2% as a fourth-year senior following a COVID-shortened junior campaign, and a Pac-12 best 69.6% during his final season in 2022. His passing yards per attempt, passing efficiency rating, and big-play ability also jumped year-over-year, earning him AP first-team All-Pac-12 recognition.

The Bruins went 9-4 in DTR's final season. He became UCLA’s all-time leader in an abundance of categories, including completions (860), touchdown passes (88), total touchdowns (116), passing yards (10,710) and total yards (12,536), outdoing notable names such as Josh Rosen, Brett Hundley, and Troy Aikman.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson played extremely well in the preseason

Despite his college success, DTR was viewed as a raw player. NFL analyst Lance Zierlein, who curates draft profiles for NFL.com, accurately pegged him as an early day three pick. His landing spot appeared mutually beneficial: DTR could learn and develop without an immediate “face of the franchise” spotlight on him, and Cleveland had a high-upside option at the NFL’s most important position without sacrificing premium draft capital.

Ahead of the Browns' first preseason game on August 3, DTR slotted into the fourth spot on the unofficial quarterback depth chart behind Deshaun Watson, Josh Dobbs, and Kellen Mond. Then, over four exhibition affairs against reserve defensive units, DTR sparkled, going 37-for-58 (63.8%) for 453 yards, 2 TD and 0 INT, with an additional 14 carries for 69 yards.

On August 29, just 26 days after making his professional debut, the Browns released Mond and traded Dobbs—who had signed a fully guaranteed $2 million contract in the offseason—to the Arizona Cardinals, cementing DTR as the No. 2 QB on their initial 53-man roster. On the surface, even with his incredible preseason numbers, the decision was shocking to many.

But to those who dedicate themselves to tape study, the justification was evident in the process even more than the results. Retired NFL quarterback J.T. O’Sullivan did some analysis of DTR’s preseason Week 1 performance on his YouTube channel, The QB School, and came out of it with a high opinion of the youngster:

[DTR's] my early front-runner for preseason MVP, if there is such a thing. [He’s] doing a nice job of positioning himself… [to] potentially get a stranglehold on that No. 2 spot.

DTR has already shown an ability to deliver in big moments

DTR’s disastrous debut led the Browns to promote former XFL star P.J. Walker to the active roster for their Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Walker did enough to help Cleveland pull off an upset victory, then directed a game-winning drive versus the Indianapolis Colts the next week.

Yet, within minutes of announcing Watson’s season was over due to a shoulder injury, head coach Kevin Stefanski declared DTR his starter for the impending battle with Pittsburgh, saying he wanted to give him “a week where he knows he’s the starter, gets a full week of preparation.”

In Week 4, DTR didn’t find out he was starting until the morning of the game. In other words, he only had a couple of hours to transition his mindset from backing up to starting against a Baltimore defense leading the league in sacks and allowing the fewest points per game. Out of pure last-minute necessity, he was thrown to the wolves. Armed with a full week’s notice this time around, he impressed his teammates with the tenacious prep required of a starter.

Facing an opportunistic Steelers defense—first in the NFL in takeaways heading into Week 11—DTR limited mistakes. His interception came on a pass that hit Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper in the hands; his lone sack came at the hands of former Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt.

According to Stefanski, he played “on time.” Perhaps more importantly, he proved he can rise to the occasion in the biggest moments. On the game-winning drive, he completed four consecutive passes for 39 yards, picking up three first downs along the way to field goal range.

It wasn’t Watson’s perfect second half from Week 10, but it delivered the same result. These wins over Baltimore and Pittsburgh mark the first time in Browns’ franchise history they’ve defeated the Ravens and Steelers, their long-time bullies, in consecutive weeks.

Over their final seven games, Cleveland faces four teams scoring fewer than the current league average points per game (21.7). Their Week 12 opponent, the Denver Broncos, sits right at that number. The weaker scoring opposition presents an opportunity for the Browns to win games while DTR works through the kinks.

With this defense at his back, him becoming merely a consistent game manager could be enough to bring a playoff win. If he can channel Brad Johnson, the Browns could follow the 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers script and win their first Super Bowl.

Is that likely? History says no. Only five rookie quarterbacks have ever started a conference championship game; none have claimed a conference title. Eventually, though, one will break through. And if one thing is certain, DTR is doing all he can to make sure it’s him.

