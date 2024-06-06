Highlights Doris Burke makes history as the first woman to call a major U.S. Men's Championship game on TV.

There is plenty of history being made in the 2024 NBA Finals, from all-time great players establishing their legacies to players making Hall of Fame bids, or coaches trying to prove themselves as leaders. However, another type of groundbreaking history will be made in the announcer's booth.

ESPN's Doris Burke will become the first woman to call a major U.S. Men's Championship when she opens the telecast of NBA Finals Game 1 alongside Mike Breen and J.J. Redick. This accomplishment has been a long time coming, both for women and Burke herself, after doing great work in various places across the basketball universe.

Burke Has Been An Announcing Mainstay For 30 years

Working at ESPN since 1991, she has elevated to the top of the broadcasting heap

Doris Burke is a basketball lifer, in the purest sense of the term. She was an excellent college basketball player at Providence College from 1984 to 1897, earning two All-Big-East selections as well as an All-American spot in 1987. She led the conference in assists as a freshman and left Providence as their all-time leader in dimes, eventually being inducted into the Providence Hall of Fame.

She built on this success by immediately moving into the broadcasting space in 1990. Burke called Big East women's and men's basketball games, WNBA games, and was the primary radio voice for the New York Liberty for several years. In 2003, she began working for ESPN's men's college basketball, as well as working on NBA pregame shows and as a sideline reporter.

In 2017, Burke earned a job as a main broadcaster for ESPN's NBA games, becoming one of the marquee names in the basketball announcing space. She has quickly become one of the more iconic voices of the last decade of NBA action, working in several incredible booths over the past seven years.

After announcing the NBA Finals and Conference Finals on the radio for several years, Burke was elevated to the main ESPN announcing team upon the departure of Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson. She is now calling the NBA Finals alongside the legendary Mike Breen and former player J.J. Redick, becoming the first woman to break that threshold in U.S. sports.

Doris Burke has become synonymous with high-stakes basketball games through her incredible work over the past 34 years, and now she is getting the chance to call the biggest series of the year on television. Burke is one of the game's very best announcers, and will now be on the main stage for everyone to witness.