After winning their opening Champions League outing - a 5-1 win over Slovan Bratislava - for the first time in their history, Celtic lost to Borussia Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park 7-1 thanks to a glut of goals from the Bundesliga giants.

The hosts started the much brighter of the two and, in the smoky - both physically and figuratively - atmosphere, found themselves given a penalty within the first five minutes. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens turned and ran through the porous Celtic midfield and back four and enticed Kasper Schmeichel into flailing his arms and bringing the Englishman down.

Emre Can, as calm as you like, notched his penalty to put them in the driving seat for all of two minutes. Daizen Maeda, who has been red-hot for the Scottish side this season, was on hand to equalise in the ninth minute.

Incredibly, Nuri Sahin's side quickly regained their one-goal lead through Karim Adeyemi just after the 10-minute mark as the game in the North Rhine-Westpahlia region produced a three-goal frenzy in its opening stages.

Related Dortmund's Fines List for 2024/25 Season 'Leaked' Players of Borussia Dortmund will be fined £208 for wearing the incorrect clothing and up to £4,166 for skipping club events under boss Nuri Sahin.

Adeyemi then struck his second of the evening after the ball dropped onto the edge of the box. Lashing it into the top corner, Schmeichel may be disappointed not to thwart the German's effort - but what a strike it was!

Sahin's outfit, who opened their Champions League venture with a 3-0 victory over Club Brugge, then made it 4-1 through Serhou Guirassy with five minutes left of the first half. The Guinea international, 28, scored his side's second penalty of the night.

Notching their fifth of the first half, Adeyemi stepped up once again. Ruthlessly, he won possession off Daizen Maeda on the edge of the box, shifted all his weight onto his left foot and clinically fired the ball into the bottom right corner, giving Schmeichel virtually no time to react.

After a much quieter start to the second stage, Guirassy grabbed his second of the affair with some fancy footwork in the box before substitute Felix Nmecha grabbed his side's seventh of the night in what can be considered an absolute rout.

Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic - Match Highlights Borussia Dortmund Statistic Celtic 53 Possession (%) 47 16 Shots 8 13 Shots on target 2 8 Corners 4 14 Fouls committed 6 1 Yellow cards 2

Match Highlights

Borussia Dortmund Player Ratings

Adeyemi, Guirassy, Brandt and Bynoe-Gittens run riot

GK – Gregor Kobel – 6/10

Practically helpless for Maeda's goal for the visitors but, other than that, had very little to do. Remained alert when called upon - but his involvement on home turf was so few and far between.

RB – Yan Couto – 6/10

Outshone by Ryerson on the opposite flank, it was a relatively comfortable evening for the Manchester City loanee, who had very little defensive work to contend with. Nothing too important to note, as he was taken off in the 61st minute.

CB – Nico Schlotterbeck – 7/10

On a night where Dortmund's defence had very little to do, Schlotterbeck remained alert to any danger, sniffing it out at any given opportunity. His ability to thread balls into the final third makes him very influential for Sahin's side.

CB – Waldemar Anton – 6/10

Defensively sound and his positioning, especially when Celtic were on the break, was brilliant. Tended to lose his aerials battles but that, luckily for the 28-year-old, put little to no pressure on the Dortmund goalmouth.

LB – Julian Ryerson – 7/10

Had little to do from a defensive standpoint, but had a knack of popping up in spaces deep into Celtic's half. The left-back was often wasteful in his passing, though.

CM – Emre Can – 7/10

Cooly converted his effort from 12 yards out but was at fault just moments later as his side conceded and screened in front of the back four for the majority of the game.

CM – Pascal Gross – 8/10

Should have pulled the trigger in the 17th minute - but instead opted for the pull-back, which wasn't fruitful. A wonderful passer of the ball, the former Brighton man kept the tempo flowing, once again making football look easy.

CAM – Julian Brandt – 8.5/10

An underrated piece of this team, Brandt ran the show as others got the plaudits for putting the ball in the back of the net. The space he found between the lines was incredible, often being the driving force behind his side's rout.

RW – Karim Adeyemi – 9/10

Talk about pace! Let rip in the 11th minute as his shot beat Schmeichel comfortably and ruthlessly exposed the Celtic defence on countless occasions and his hat-trick to attest to that. Injured in the 47th minute.

ST – Serhou Guirassy – 8.5/10

A really intelligent striker, his lay-off in the lead-up to his side's second was mesmerising, and his work rate throughout should not go unnoticed. Without the talisman's movement and tirelessness, it might not have been as routine. Also slotted his penalty.

LW – Jamie Bynoe-Gittens – 7/10

The winger's darting run into the box, one that caused Celtic all sorts of problems, resulted in Dortmund's opener via the spot - and he was a constant thorn in their defence throughout, enjoying all 90 minutes of the affair.

Sub – Julien Duranville – 5/10

Replacing a first-half hat-trick hero is no easy feat. Duranville was positive but, understandably, struggled to mimic the exploits of Adeyemi.

Sub – Ramy Bensebaini – 4/10

Enjoy a 30-minute period of running with his side already in cruise control. Carded.

Sub – Felix Nmecha – 6/10

A brilliant runner with the ball, the substitute produced a stunning driven shot through Schmeichel's legs to compile even more misery.

Sub – Maximilian Beier – 3/10

Made his Champions League debut but enjoyed little involvement as he trudged along.

Sub – Marcel Sabitzer – 4/10

Introduced to shut up shop but struggled to get into the groove of the game.

Celtic Player Ratings

Schmeichel endures Champions League night to forget

GK – Kasper Schmeichel – 1/10

For such a seasoned professional, bringing Byone-Gittens to the ground in such a manner is poor and, just minutes after, was beaten comfortably by Adeyemi's strike. An evening to forget for the one-time Premier League winner who conceded a total of seven goals.

RB – Alistair Johnston – 4/10

Was, perhaps, Celtic's strongest defender. The Canadian, 25, won a fair share of his duels but was not helped by the rest of his back four.

CB – Auston Trusty – 2/10

Struggling with the intensity of Champions League football after being relegated with Sheffield United, he was second best in his duels with Guirassy on pretty much every occasion. Too weak for a centre-half at the top level of European football.

CB – Liam Scales – 3/10

Aerially strong when balls were whipped into the box, Scales' issues came when the ball was on the deck. Unable to track the runs of Dortmund's forwards, the 26-year-old was run riot by Adeyemi, Guirassy and the like.

LB – Greg Taylor – 3/10

When your opposite number scores three goals in one half, you know it's not been your night. Hooked at the interval after 31 touches, zero tackles and two duels won.

CM – Callum McGregor – 5/10

Perhaps the only Celtic player - with the armband wrapped around his bicep - who showed an ounce of fight and spirit. That said, he was a shadow of what he is usually capable of.

CM – Paulo Bernardo – 3/10

Struggled to match the physicality of Dortmund's midfielders and was, often, bullied off the ball - both on the turf and aerially. Hooked at the interval and rightfully so.

CM – Arne Engels – 4/10

Having been signed for big money in the summer as the club's second-most expensive arrival, Engels flattered to deceive against a rampant Dortmund. Did deliver a teasing ball into the opposition box, however, for their goal.

RW – Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn – 4/10

Back in his homeland, Kuhn was brave in his approach to try and pin Ryerson back - but largely, it was to no avail. Despite glimpses of effort and willingness to run, his lack of end product is what let him down.

ST – Kyogo Furuhasi – 3/10

Anonymous in the first half, given the Japan international took just five touches with him struggling to get into the rhythm of the Champions League encounter.

LW – Daizen Maeda – 5/10

Maeda proved to be a real bright spark for Rodgers' side in the opening stages and his tireless work paid off, as evidenced by his goal. The forward lost all composure on the edge of the box in the 41st minute, allowing Dortmund to grab their fifth.

Sub – Alex Valle – 4/10

Replaced a struggling Taylor, and he may have let out a sigh of relief when Adeyemi was replaced. A lost soul at the back.

Sub – Reo Hatate – 5/10

Put himself about in a team that struggled with the thrills and spills of Champions League football. The question is: why didn't he start?

Sub – Adam Idah – 3/10

Somehow, he didn't grab Celtic's second of the game as he fluffed his headed chance from point-blank range.

Sub – Hyun-Jun Yang – 3/10

Hardly involved in his short cameo.

Sub – Anthony Ralston – 3/10

Helped strengthen Celtic's back line.

Man of the Match

Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund)

Is there a more loved man in Dortmund right now? For the entirety of his cameo, Adeyemi - with the collective help of Brandt, Guirassy and Bynoe-Gittens - caused all manner of problems. But the electric winger's three-goal haul, all leaving Schmeichel in the dust, is what makes his display all the more memorable. It was an unforgiving performance from Sahin's men - and this man was at the epicentre of it all.

What was so impressive about the 23-year-old was his ruthlessness. Whether it was tracking back, dancing around the opposition, gliding across the front line or finding the back of the net - exposing Celtic's weaknesses seemed to be second nature to Adeyemi. What a performance from a man who thrived in Europe's top table.