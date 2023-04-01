Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper, Gregor Kobel, made a horrific mistake during Der Klassiker against Bayern Munich.

Dayot Upamecano played a long pass from inside his own half looking for the run of Leroy Sane.

Kobel came out of his penalty area to clear his lines.

However, he could only get a tiny touch on the ball as he largely kicked air.

The ball bounced past him and into his empty net.

Sane, who perhaps feared he was offside from the original pass, didn't touch the ball as he went in.

Incredible.

VIDEO: Gregor Kobel makes incredible mistake vs Bayern Munich

The mistake summed up a disastrous first half for the visitors.

Kobel's mistake led to the opening goal of the match in the 13th minute. Within 10 minutes, it was 3-0 as Thomas Muller bagged a brace.

A win for Thomas Tuchel in his first match in charge would put Bayern two points ahead of Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga.

Tuchel: My sacking at Chelsea still hurts

While Tuchel is now at the Allianz Arena, Tuchel admitted that his sacking from Chelsea still hurts.

"It was a shock. I felt it, strangely, when I drove to the training centre," he told reporters.

"The meeting we had felt unusual - it turned out to be very short. It lasted three to five minutes.

"The decision had been made and, honestly, it was a shock for all of us. I was also not in the mood to talk longer.

"We had a feeling that we were in the right spot at the right time. We felt that we could achieve big things and we wanted to stay longer - it was as simple as that.

"It still hurts in a way. I'm not able to see these people on a daily basis. I love this job. I have a passion for it.

"We built an extraordinary bond in the circumstances. We started there during Covid, during Brexit - then came the change of ownership.

"We were a strong, strong group and it wasn't in my hands to take this decision. I was no longer part of this group, a group that felt like a family."