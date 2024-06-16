Highlights Borussia Dortmund's pursuit of Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen is stalling due to transfer fee disputes.

The Dutchman has a reported release clause of £35million but Dortmund value him lower.

Chelsea are targeting six summer signings to support Enzo Maresca's first season in charge.

Borussia Dortmund’s pursuit of Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen seems to have stalled due to disagreements over his transfer fee, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

According to Jones, Dortmund now face a period of difficult negotiations since Maatsen was called up by the Netherlands to replace injured Frenkie de Jong before Euro 2024.

The 22-year-old is a summer target for Dortmund after impressing in his five-month loan spell and helping the German side to reach the Champions League final.

The Netherlands international has a £35m release clause in his contract with Chelsea – Dortmund are unable to afford the deal and, according to Jones, their valuation of Maatsen is around £12m lower.

Reportedly, Chelsea are unwilling to lower their demands for their in-form full-back as they look to bring in more funds to support new manager Enzo Maresca’s first transfer window.

Dortmund 'Concerned' Over Maatsen Deal

Negotiations with Chelsea are ‘difficult’

Jones, speaking to GMS, says Dortmund were concerned right from the start about affording a deal for Maatsen:

"Dortmund were already concerned about whether they could meet Chelsea’s financial expectations around signing Maatsen, but knowing Chelsea might need cash before the end of the month, there was still some hope. "They do really want him but now that he has been called up to the Netherlands squad it becomes even more difficult to negotiate. "One, because of the limitations around being able to negotiate while he is at the tournament, but secondly, because it might be less likely to get Chelsea to drop the price. "His release clause is high and Chelsea didn’t seem willing to budge before now, so they are perhaps even more likely to stick with it. The difference in valuation the two clubs have is around £12million as I understand it."

In April, Maatsen’s father Edward revealed that Dortmund were working on a deal to keep him at Signal Iduna Park next season.

After joining Chelsea in 2018, the Dutchman made just 16 appearances for the Blues.

Despite a managerial change at Stamford Bridge and stalling negotiations with Dortmund, the 22-year-old is unlikely to feature in Maresca’s plans next season.

Ian Maatsen Stats (Bundesliga 2023-24) Games 16 Minutes 1264 Pass completion 87.5% Progressive passes per 90 5.70 Successful take-ons per 90 0.93

Chelsea Eye Six Summer Signings

Maresca’s revolution in full swing

Chelsea are targeting as many as six new signings this summer to support Enzo Maresca’s debut season, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GMS.

The Blues are keen to bring in a traditional striker, a right-sided winger, and a young left-back this summer as outgoings could make room for even more additions.

After announcing the signing of Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer last week, Chelsea are now set to finalise a deal for 17-year-old defender Pedro Lima, who will go out on loan to Strasbourg ahead of next season.

