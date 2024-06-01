Highlights Real Madrid sealed their 15th Champions League title with a 2-0 win over Dortmund, thanks to goals from Carvajal and Vinicius Jr.

Carvajal's expert header decided the game, while Vinicius Jr. sealed the deal with a late goal, shattering Dortmund's dreams.

Despite Dortmund's dominance at times, Madrid's Carvajal was the standout player, both offensively and defensively in the final.

With Wembley rocking from start to finish, Real Madrid extended their record to 15 Champions League titles with a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley thanks to a solitary goal from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr.

The encounter's first big chance came for the German side, but Julian Brandt's cute attempt just missed the post. Amid a period of dominance from the eventual winners, Karim Adeyemi missed a gilt-edged chance to put Edin Terzic's side ahead.

Moments after, Niclas Fullkrug's effort hit the post, much to the relief of those associated with Los Blancos. Dortmund entered the interval the much stronger outfit, but Carlo Ancelotti's men did show signs of life in the early stages of the second half.

Carvajal's expert glanced header in the 74th minute wrong-footed Gregor Kobel and gave Madrid control of their 18th Champions League final. Vinicius then duly shattered the dreams of those in the Dortmund end after Bellingham latched onto a loose pass from Ian Maatsen.

Key Match Statistics Real Madrid Stats Borussia Dortmund 43% Possession 57% 13 Total shots 13 4 Shots on target 6 9 Corner kicks 8 3 Yellow cards 1

Match Highlights

Real Madrid Player Ratings

GK – Thibaut Courtois – 7/10

After having not played a minute of Champions League action this season before the final, Thibaut Courtois looked solid.

RB – Dani Carvajal – 9/10

Showed his experience and enjoyed a night of marauding up the right-hand side. Did manage to fluff a few chances in front of goal but his intent to make runs was evident all night long.

CB – Antonio Rudiger – 7/10

Looked reasonably composed against Fullkrug and his long ball success was pleasing to watch and, ultimately, played his part in Madrid's clean sheet.

CB – Nacho Fernandez – 6/10

Often caught out by the movement and sheer speed of Dortmund, the Madrid skipper had a tumultuous game.

LB – Ferland Mendy – 6/10

Strong, quick and dynamic, Mendy showed glimpses of his brilliance early on but largely struggled with Sancho and Ryerson's link up on the right.

CM – Toni Kroos – 7/10

In his final Madrid game, Kroos sat deep and looked to dictate the play, but he was certainly not at his best. Left Madrid's back line vulnerable.

CM – Eduardo Camavinga – 7.5/10

The midfielder was as combative as usual, sweeping up when necessary, but often drifted out of his position, which left gaps between the lines.

CM – Federico Valverde – 7.5/10

Linked up well with Carvajal going forwards but often offered very little going the other way. Madrid's shining light in the first half, though.

CAM – Jude Bellingham – 6/10

For the most part, Bellingham played at the top of Madrid's midfield diamond. Drew fouls but was quiet by his usual standards.

ST – Vinicius Jr – 8/10

Enjoyed a couple of opportunities to shoot early on, but the Brazilian was ineffectual for the majority of the opening stage of the affair. Tucked away his chance in the 83rd minute.

ST – Rodrygo – 6/10

Largely anonymous for the majority of the game.

Sub – Joselu (85' for Bellingham) – 5/10

Lead the line upon his introduction.

Sub – Luka Modric (85' for Kroos) – 6/10

Kept it cool in the middle.

Sub – Eder Militao (91' for Rodrygo) – N/A

Brought on for defensive reinforcement.

Sub – Lucas Vazquez (93' for Vinicius) – N/A

Borussia Dortmund Player Ratings

GK – Gregor Kobel – 7/10

Endured a quiet first half but stayed alert when called upon, especially for Kroos' inch-perfect free-kick early on in the second half. The Switzerland international kept it at 1-0 after the goal.

RB – Julian Ryerson – 7.5/10

Ryerson played well against Kylian Mbappe and kept Vinicius relatively quiet in the opening half. Positionally astute, but had Hummels to thank for keeping Vinicius at bay at times in the second half.

CB – Mats Hummels – 8/10

Completely solid and was composed on the ball. Executed the perfect tackle on Vinicius in the first half and continued his prowess into the second. Just phenomenal.

CB – Nico Schlotterbeck – 7.5/10

Vitally defended against the pace and power of Madrid's front line and proved his on-the-ball ability with his precise long-range passing.

LB – Ian Maatsen – 7/10

Often caught out of position by Carvajal early on. He also ventured into the middle of the park to give Dortmund an extra body and performed very well. He did, however, poorly give up possession for Madrid's second.

CM – Emre Can – 8/10

Continued through an early knock and ran rings around Kroos and Co. A cultured performance from the 30-year-old but was taken off in the 80th minute in favour of some attacking reinforcement.

CM – Marcel Sabitzer – 8/10

Nullified the talent of Bellingham in the first half with his high-octane approach and set the tempo which gave Dortmund a lease of life. Often found Brandt with the out pass.

RM – Jadon Sancho – 7/10

Continued his electric form into the final but lacked the finishing touch. Provided defensive solidity on the right, too, helping Ryerson thwart Vinicius' attacking threat.

CAM – Julian Brandt – 8/10

Unbelievable vision throughout and was a constant outset for Dortmund defenders when they looked to counter Madrid. How did Julian Nagelsmann not call him up for Euro 2024?!

LM – Karim Adeyemi – 7.5/10

Enjoyed a fruitful game against an experienced Carvajal and fluffed his chance to put Dortmund 1-0 up in the 20th minute. The lightning-quick winger caused Madrid all sorts of problems.

ST – Niclas Fullkrug – 7/10

Found himself in the right place at the right time on more than one occasion, but the imposing German couldn't find a goal. Aerially dominant throughout.

Sub – Marco Reus (71' for Adeyemi) – 5/10

In his final run-out for Dortmund, the midfielder was unable to work his magic.

Sub – Donyell Malen (80' for Can) – 6/10

Top work but to no avail.

Sub – Sebastien Haller (80' for Brandt) – 4/10

Had little enjoyment.

Man of the Match

Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

A scorer of a brilliant header, Carvajal's moment of aerial prowess allowed Madrid to run out as the victors in the English capital, despite Dortmund enjoying many of the affair's bright moments. But the right-back was lively from start to finish. Not only did he offer himself as an outlet on the right flank on a number of occasions, but he was defensively sound.

In a game that was expected to be lit up by the likes of Bellingham and Vinicius, Carvajal was Madrid's main man, both offensively and defensively.