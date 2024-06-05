Highlights Borussia Dortmund want to sign loanee Ian Maatsen on a permanent deal this summer.

The Bundesliga side are ready to negotiate with Chelsea over his £35m release clause.

Chelsea are expected to sell players before the end of this month in an attempt to comply with spending rules.

Borussia Dortmund want to sign Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen on a permanent deal and are set to negotiate to reduce the asking price, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Champions League runners-up are looking to pay less than the original £35m release clause to bring the Dutchman back to Signal Iduna Park after an impressive five months in Germany. After leaving Chelsea on loan in January, Maatsen was instrumental in helping Dortmund reach their first Champions League final since 2013.

The left-back immediately found his place in manager Edin Terzic’s starting eleven and received praise for his impact at the club. Since joining Chelsea in 2018, Maatsen has made just 16 appearances for the Blues and now looks certain to leave this summer.

In April, his father, Edward Maatsen, revealed that both parties were working on a deal to keep the Dutchman at Dortmund beyond this season.

Dortmund Keen to Sign Maatsen

Set for negotiations with Chelsea

Dortmund are set to negotiate with Chelsea over Maatsen’s transfer fee, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

“They love Maatsen. Maatsen really loves Dortmund. We think that they want to do the deal, but they will probably want to negotiate with Chelsea to get below what the option price was. “Of course, Chelsea are going to want the £35m, but there might be a case where there could be room for manoeuvre there given the willingness of all parties to try and do a deal and to bring in that money for Chelsea before that June 30th deadline.”

The Blues are eager to sell players before the end of this month as they try to avoid being charged with breaching Profit and Sustainability Rules by the Premier League.

Chelsea are likely to offload multiple loanees, including Maatsen, who is unlikely to feature in new manager Enzo Maresca’s squad next season.

Romelu Lukaku Set for Chelsea Departure

For as low as £35m

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku is likely to follow Maatsen and other stars out the door this summer as the Blues are looking to finally offload the Belgium international.

Despite paying £97.5m for Lukaku three years ago, Chelsea are now likely to receive a third of that, around £35m, for the Roma loanee. Lukaku had another solid year in Italy last season, scoring 21 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions as Roma finished sixth in Serie A.

Daniele De Rossi’s side are unlikely to pursue a permanent deal for the 31-year-old, who rejected a move to Saudi Arabia last summer and chose to continue his career in Europe.

Romelu Lukaku's Roma Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Serie A 32 13 3 Europa League 13 7 1 Italy Cup 2 1 0

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-06-24.