Borussia Dortmund’s fine list for the 2024/25 Bundesliga campaign has been revealed, with players – including Marcel Sabitzer and Julian Brandt – having to pay the club in the event they commit a number of minor offences, from being late to failing to sign autographs for fans.

Under new boss Nuri Sahin, who was appointed boss of the German side following Edin Terzic’s departure in June 2015, the club are running under a no-nonsense approach with players fined a four-figure fee for refusing a specific fan request.

Related 7 Players Who Fell Out With Jurgen Klopp From Mohamed Salah to Mario Balotelli, Jurgen Klopp has endured his fair share of player-manager feuds over the years.

Despite the leaked, by a German social media account, list being dated to the 2023/24 season while Terzic was still at the helm, it is believed that Sahin, widely considered one of the best Turkish players of all time, is keen to enforce them now that he is in the dugout.

Borussia Dortmund’s Fine List ‘Revealed’

Players fined for being late, incorrect clothing and skipping club events

While the Bundesliga side's list leaked dates for the 2023-24 season, Sahin - who took over in the wake of Edin Terzic's departure at the end of the last campaign - is believed to be in favour of maintaining existing penalties.

Per BILD, the long list of fines were first set out by Jurgen Klopp – a manager who oversaw 319 outings for the one-time Champions League winners – in 2009 before he moved to Anfield. A total of 15 years on and the penalties have been increased tenfold.

For instance, their players will be fined an eye-watering €100 (£83) for every minute they turn up late to standard scheduled events – such as training and physio sessions alongside meetings with the boss and coaching staff.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dortmund have won five Bundesliga titles (94/95, 95/96, 01/02, 10/11, 11/12).

That figure, understandably, increases to a whopping €3,000 (£2,499) if a player is late on a matchday and rises tenfold to €5,000 (£4,166) if any player misses a scheduled club event entirely.

Standards at the Signal Iduna Park are also kept lofty when it comes to treating their fans with respect: players are slapped with a fine of €2,000 (£1,666) if they fail to sign autographs, while failing to sign jerseys comes with a €500 (£416) penalty.

Cleanliness is also an aspect of football life that is important to the North Rhine-Westpahlia-based outfit, with players set to be fined €100 (£83) if they leave their training area messy. Should a player be inappropriately dressed – most notably, not in club-branded gear – fines of €250 (£208) will be enforced.

Dortmund's Leaked Fines Reason Fee Late / Late on match day €100 every minute (£83) / €3000 (£2,499) Incorrect clothing €250 (£208) Using phone at table/physio appt €100 (£83) Failing to sign autographs €2000 (£1,666) Failing to sign jerseys €500 (£416) Skipping club event €5000 (£4,166) Leaving mess in training area €100 (£83) Missing weighing sessions €250 (£208)

Villa and Chelsea’s Fines from Previous Seasons

The latter fined stars £2,500 for poor punctuality

While respective league governing bodies, including the English Football Association (FA) have their own set of fines that they enforce, clubs from all corners of Europe – the Premier League’s Chelsea and Aston Villa included – have also introduced their own personal fine lists over the years.

Ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, Villa’s fine sheet was leaked with players being slapped with fans of £500 for being late for training, while that figure was doubled to £1000 if players were not punctual to meetings, walks or to the coach on match days.

The fine for the latter was much heftier for Stamford Bridge’s collection of stars in the 2019/20 Premier League season – £2,500, to be precise. If their players were late for training, however, they would be fined a grand total of £20,000 for their misdemeanor.

All fine figures per BILD (per Daily Mail) - correct as of 01/10/24