F1 has been told by double world champion Emerson Fittipaldi that it is right to be adding more street circuits to the calendar and that it should continue to do so in the years ahead.

In the recent past we have seen an influx of street circuits to the schedule with the likes of Miami, Baku, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia all arriving among others.

Indeed, we can now add Las Vegas to the list as well, with the sport heading there in November for what is expected to be one of the biggest events on the 2023 sporting calendar.

Certainly, all have their merits but, for some fans, there is a worry that F1 is moving away from its traditions and heritage with more 'old-school' tracks like Spa and Monza coming under threat thanks to the rising costs of hosting a race.

Indeed, more and more venues are eager to host a Grand Prix, making the market very competitive, and Fittipaldi believes it makes a lot of sense for the sport to be adding street circuits to the calendar as much as possible.

Speaking to My Betting Sites, the Brazilian said:

"At night, they’re going to stop Las Vegas because they’ll race on the Strip and the whole city will stop. It will be fantastic and a big statement for Formula 1.

“That’s [more street races] the right direction Stefano Domenicali and F1 is taking for the future.

“Formula 1 makes a big statement by racing inside cities. The whole city, the whole country knows there’s a race.

“Sometimes at the dedicated circuits, you only see racing fans. In street circuits, the whole city is watching. That’s more important, in my opinion.

“I think like how Formula E is racing mostly in street circuits. For two weeks you close down the whole town. A lot more money and preparation is needed – much more than at a dedicated circuit.

“But, for the city and for the country, it’s a big statement in my opinion.”

Finding the balance between the old and the new, and trying to appease the fans, is one of the ultimate tasks F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has to take care of when it comes to the running of the sport.

Two more street tracks are on the way in the shape of Baku and Miami in the next two rounds, before the more traditional Imola kicks off the European season in earnest later on in May.