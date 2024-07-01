Highlights Gary Trent Jr.'s market is thinning due to his inconsistent productivity in the 2023-24 season.

Trent's potential deal may not reach the mid-level exception, which would be a significant pay decrease from his previous contract.

Trent needs a bounce-back season to regain value in the market and secure a better contract.

The first day of NBA free agency has unleashed the floodgates. Many players have secured a significant pay increase, but some can't say the same. Among those uncertain about their next contract is Toronto Raptors guard, Gary Trent Jr., who is witnessing his market thin out in real time.

Trent had a down year with the Raptors in the 2023-24 season. His inconsistent productivity left general managers skeptical about committing substantial money to the 25-year-old. Sportsnet's Michael Grange broke news on what the current landscape of Trent's market is currently.

“There is real doubt that Trent Jr. will even be offered a deal for the mid-level exception — by definition the NBA’s average salary amount and which starts at $12.5 million for the 2024-25 season.” - Michael Grange

In his previous contract with the Raptors, Trent was earning an average salary near $17 million per year. This would be a significant decrease from what the guard and his team were expecting in this free agency.

Trent Needs a Bounce Back Season

The dynamic guard had a down year the past season

The rollercoaster 2023-24 season for the Raptors wasn't kind to Trent. He started the season as a bench player after being a staple member of the starting lineup since he arrived in Toronto in 2021. Amidst all the midseason fire sales, Trent was re-inserted into the starting five, and showcased glimpses of the player that made him a go-to scorer on the Raptors.

Throughout the constant highs and lows, Trent was never able to find a rhythm that he was able to sustain for the duration of the long 82-game season. This resulted in Trent having one of his worst years as a pro.

Gary Trent Jr. 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 13.7 REB 2.6 AST 1.7 FG% 42.6 3P% 39.3

In the 2022-23 season, Trent averaged 17.4 points per game on 43 percent shooting. He experienced nearly a four-point decrease in his scoring output while also playing 28 minutes per game, which is the lowest amount since his sophomore season with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Raptors have made moves that have jeopardized Trent's future in Toronto. Immanuel Quickley and Scottie Barnes both received massive contract extensions that could potentially consume 60 percent of the Raptors' cap space within the next five years.

In the 2024 NBA Draft, the Raptors selected Ja'Kobe Walter with the 19th pick, whose playstyle is very similar to that of Gary Trent Jr. Toronto also picked up Bruce Brown's team option, which is worth $23 million. Preventing Toronto from signing Trent outright to a desirable contract, until Brown is potentially dealt elsewhere.

Other teams are interested in Trent if he elects to bet on himself. The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to the sniper, and he could take a similar deal as Malik Monk did back in 2021.

In a free agent class that wasn't filled with a plethora of heavy hitters, this development on Trent's market comes as a surprise to many. His age puts him in a situation where he's able to fit with the timeline of a rebuilding team such as the Raptors, but his skillset allows him to also be a contributor to a winning team.