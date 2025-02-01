Everton's incredible start to life under David Moyes has continued as Abdoulaye Doucoure scored one of the fastest goals in Premier League history during their match against Leicester City. The two sides met at Goodison Park on Saturday in a bottom of the table clash. Both sides are sitting just above the relegation zone and came into the match knowing how vital three points is at this stage of the season.

It was the Toffees who got off to a strong start, though. Following the return of Moyes recently in what is his second stint as Everton manager, the Merseyside club have begun to turn things around and that looked to continue mere seconds into their match against Ruud van Nistelrooy's Foxes.

Related Fabrizio Romano: Everton Submit Two Proposals to Sign 'Midfield Wizard' The Toffees are eager to bolster their squad for Moyes before the transfer window slams shut.

Doucoure Scored After 10 Seconds

It's one of the fastest goals in league history

Moyes' side wasted little time to continue their strong recent form and Doucoure found the back of the net after just 10 seconds. Once the Toffees kicked things off, the ball was played back to Jordan Pickford in goal. He then fired it long and over the top of the Leicester defence and the midfielder raced onto the end of it and fired it home sending the Goodison Park faithful into rapture.

Minutes later and it was 2-0 after Beto also got on the scoresheet. It's been a sensational return for Moyes so far and Everton are starting to put some distance between themselves and the drop zone. Coming into the game, Everton had won two straight Premier League matches for the first time this season and they've already made huge improvements compared to their form under Sean Dyche earlier in the campaign. Moyes is considered an icon at the club following his first run as manager in which he spent 11 years in charge of the Toffees. Returning for a second stint was a risky move and could have seen his reputation tarnished, but if they keep up this early form, he could become even more beloved.