Lawrence is a well-known player in the analytical community, but not as widely recognized by the NFL's massive fanbase.

As a nose tackle, Lawrence has a more difficult alignment than most defensive tackles, but his production rivals that of the best at the position.

With Aaron Donald now retired, Kansas City Chiefs superstar Chris Jones is widely considered the NFL's new standard at defensive tackle. A few other pass-rushing interior linemen, such as the New York Jets' Quinnen Williams and Baltimore Ravens' Justin Madubuike, can make an argument for being in Jones' class. But they aren't alone.

New York Giants nose tackle Dexter Lawrence, a second-team All-Pro in 2022 and 2023, continues to fly under the radar as one of the league's premier interior defensive talents among the greater landscape of fans. Film gurus, however, adore and champion the tremendous skillset of "Sexy Dexy" on a regular basis.

USA Today's Doug Farrar is one of the many analysts who fancy Lawrence. During a recent episode of his Xs and Os Podcast with Greg Cosell, Farrar told his co-host if he had to choose one defensive lineman to start a unit with, Lawrence would be his pick.

If I had to pick one DT to build my line around, it would probably be Dexter Lawrence, because you just don't see guys lined up at nose so often... and getting doubled because [offenses] have to... In quick game instances, he had 22 total pressures and three sacks... I don't know if there are five players in the NFL I have more fun watching.

Last season, Lawrence totaled 53 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He finished in a tie for ninth place in Defensive Player of the Year voting with Madubuike and Los Angeles Chargers' edge rusher Khalil Mack.

"Sexy Dexy" Is An NFL Unicorn

His production from the nose tackle spot is unrivaled

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Traditionally, nose tackles are plodding types who line up over the center and primarily consume multiple blockers. Usually, they're utilized only on rushing downs. Defensive tackles, meanwhile, are lined up over a guard or in the gaps between offensive linemen and tasked with creating havoc in the backfield, no matter the opposing play type.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Per Pro Football Focus, Dexter Lawrence has finished as a top-20 defensive tackle and received an overall grade greater than 76.2 in four of his five professional seasons. The only players to top his 2023 overall grade (92.9) were Myles Garrett (93.6) and Tyreek Hill (93.4).

The best defensive tackles succeed in all areas, piling up tackles for loss in the run game and sacks as a big part of the pass rush. As we've detailed, Lawrence doesn't *technically* play defensive tackle, but is so dominant from his position that his production is on par with the best defensive tackles.

Dexter Lawrence vs. Star Defensive Tackles Metric Chris Jones Quinnen Williams Justin Madubuike Dexter Lawrence Tackles 30 62 56 53 Sacks 10.5 5.5 13.0 4.5 TFL's 13 11 12 7 QB Hits 29 20 33 21 PFF Pass Rush Grade 90.6 84.5 79.6 92.6 PFF Run Defense Grade 60.0 90.4 66.4 89.5 PFF Overall Grade (DT Rank) 88.1 (5th) 90.6 (3rd) 77.4 (17th) 92.9 (1st)

When you compare him to other nose tackles, there is no competition. According to film analyst Brett Kollman, Lawrence has 91 QB pressures from a nose tackle alignment since 2021. The next closest -- Christian Barmore, a very good player who received the largest non-Tom Brady guarantee the New England Patriots have ever given out -- has just 36.

Lawrence, at 6-4, 340 pounds, is one of the biggest players in the NFL. He may not be the household name he should be yet, but as he continues dominating week in and week out, his time in the spotlight Jones and Donald routinely bask in will arrive in short order.

