We've all heard of the 147 break in snooker and how players dream of achieving that feat. It takes an incredible level of skill and a ridiculous level of precision. Plus you need to be thinking of your next two shots before even taking your current shot.

Well, here's something a little different but still as impressive in its own right from the snooker table that arguably takes just as much skill as achieving a 147.

Here is a throwback to when Doug Mountjoy made a break of precisely zero. We know that doesn't sound very impressive whatsoever, though, the way he did it was incredible.

Readers may think they can achieve a break of zero, and of course anybody could, but they way Mountjoy did it is unique and oozes class.

Video: Doug Mountjoy's perfect break-off

Mountjoy prepares to take the shot among hushed silence, aiming for the red ball on the right point of the triangle.

Rolling the cue ball towards the right-hand ball of the triangle, he produces something almost impossible. Both the right and left-hand balls that make up the points of the triangle cannon gently off the cushions and back to where they started.

The laughter from the audience and the commentator trying to remain calm in a hilarious situation adds to the moment. Mountjoy chuckles to himself at what he has produced while his opponent John Pulman pretends to pick the cue ball up, adding to the hilarity of the situation.

People will speculate that Mountjoy did not mean to do this, though, how it all unfolded suggests otherwise. It is an incredibly skilled shot, and although it scored nothing, few players can replicate it.

While 147 breaks are impressive, we argue this is even more so. To even think about producing a shot like this takes some balls. Pun intended. Snooker is a highly skilled sport, and this throwback clip shows just that.

This type of shot is rarely seen, perhaps due to its complexity or, in part, game management. There are few occasions in a match that a player can pull this off.

Whether Mountjoy meant it or not, decide for yourselves, but in doing so, sit back and enjoy all of its brilliance. Perhaps players should get prize money for replicating this shot. Make it happen!