As the Jacksonville Jaguars' OTAs are underway, quarterback Trevor Lawrence enters his fourth NFL season and his third with head coach Doug Pederson.

Pederson spoke about Lawrence's leadership during his Tuesday press conference.

"He's engaging. When we got him three years ago, he was just learning our system and kind of quiet and just trying to go through the motions a little bit of just trying to adapt to us and get a feel for us. Now he’s engaging and giving us ideas. Now he's giving us suggestions and ideas and really becoming another coach, a set of eyes on the field. That's just his growth, that is his development as a quarterback and not changing a lot schematically."

Year no.3 together might be the magic number for this Coach-QB duo. Pederson's describing Lawrence as a "second coach" should have Jaguars fans excited. To have a player under center that can handle himself as an on-field coach will only help the offense succeed more as the year passes on.

Some might be underwhelmed by Lawrence's career so far, but he has proven he has the tools to be an elite passer in the league.

Lawrence Has A Lot To Prove In His Fourth Season

His comfort in the offense needs to show in his on-field production

Pederson seems to have faith that this is the year the Jaguars can unlock their full potential on offense.

"For Trevor, he’s now into that third year with us, and so that part I think, for us, it’s the encouraging part as an offensive staff and just myself now going into that third year. This is kind of this jump year that he can have moving forward."

The Jaguars finished the 2023 season with a 9-8 record. In terms of offense, they ranked 13th in the NFL, which isn't terrible, but they had only 41 total offensive touchdowns. Most playoff teams average 50 or more, so if they want to be serious playoff contenders, the goal should be three touchdowns a game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Together on the Jaguars, Lawrence and Pederson have a combined for a middle-of-the-road win-loss record of 17-16.

Lawrence left fans wanting more after his 2023 campaign. He was responsible for eight of the team's nine wins, but still threw 14 interceptions despite being down on turnovers compared to his rookie campaign (17).

Trevor Lawrence's 2023 Stats Category Stat Passing Yards 4,016 Passing Touchdowns 21 Completion % 65.6 Passer Rating 88.5 Interceptions 14

The two sides need to find common ground for an extension, so a lot will be looked at this season in terms of not just how much the team trusts Lawrence to be their franchise QB, but if Pederson is the driver to steer this team in the right direction. Pederson's future in Jacksonville is tied to Lawrence meeting expecations, and the Super Bowl winning coach has faith that his QB is set to take a big step in 2024.

"Repetition goes a long way, and utilizing that repetition to benefit your football team. That's where Trevor has really taken the next step. Now, it's got to translate on the field, right, into wins and losses and touchdowns versus INTs. But that's where I’ve seen the biggest growth in the few years that we've been together."

There will of course, be some debate over how much Lawrence is worth, compared to the likes of Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson, who have all signed contract extensions in the past year. Odds are, the Jags will work one out with Lawrence just before the season, but this is certainly a year in which Lawrence has to prove he's part of the upper echelon of passers around the league.

