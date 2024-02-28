Highlights The Jaguars coach wants Etienne to have fewer touches to maintain prime performance and ensure that he stays upright.

Travis Etienne Jr. had another successful year for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023, rushing for more than 1,000 yards and catching more than 50 passes. During an interview with NBC's Matthew Berry, head coach Doug Pederson said he wants his star halfback to touch the ball less.

I would consider knocking a few of those reps down to keep him healthy over the course of the year.

Prior to being drafted by the Jaguars, Etienne played four full seasons at Clemson, logging 686 carries and 4,952 yards in that time frame. He may have just turned 25 years old in January, but the running back already has some wear on his tires.

Etienne was drafted to pair with quarterback Trevor Lawrence

The running back is skilled both as a runner and pass catcher

24 picks after choosing Trevor Lawrence first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jaguars selected Etienne. The idea was simple: find a dynamic running back who could make things easier for the rookie quarterback as he figures things out at the next level.

During the preseason, the running back suffered a severe tear in his foot and didn't play a single game in 2021. He returned to health in 2022 and was fantastic, rushing for 1,125 yards on 220 carries. He also added 35 catches for 316 yards.

Travis Etienne Statistics Stat 2022 2023 Carries 220 267 Rushing Yards 1,125 1.008 Yards Per Carry 5.1 3.8 Receptions 35 58 Receiving Yards 316 476 Total Touchdowns 5 12

Etienne was even more involved in 2023, with his 325 touches placing him third in the NFL. He turned those 325 touches into 1,484 yards and scored 12 touchdowns. His 58 catches were fifth-best among running backs, and his 267 carries were the fourth most.

Will the Jaguars sign or draft another running back?

2023 3rd round rookie Tank Bigsby had a disappointing season

The Jaguars tried to give Etienne a running mate last year by drafting Tank Bigsby with the 89th selection in the draft. While it's certainly too early to write off the talented Bigsby, he averaged only 2.6 yards on his 50 carries and caught only one pass.

The Jags could again use the draft to find another running back. It is unlikely that Jacksonville would use the 17th overall pick on a halfback, but they do have two fourth-rounders and could look to use another middle-round selection on a runner.

There will also be several options on the free agent market. Players like Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry could be out of the Jaguars' range, but a banger like A.J. Dillon or Zach Moss could be a good fit to pair with Etienne.

