Highlights The Jacksonville Jaguars failed to meet expectations in 2023, in part thanks to QB Trevor Lawrence's lackluster performance.

Lawrence is rumored to be seeking over $50 million/year on his next contract, though concerns remain about the team's performance under his stewardship of the offense.

Head coach Doug Pederson expressed confidence that Lawrence's next contract will be done by the start of next season.

2023 was supposed to be the year the Jacksonville Jaguars announced themselves to the NFL world as Super Bowl contenders. Instead, they flamed out in the second half of the regular season and missed the NFL Playoffs entirely.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence played okay, but his performance was a far cry from his sophomore season explosion in 2022, when he finished seventh in NFL MVP voting.

On the heels of reports that Lawrence will seek more than $50 million per year on his next contract, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson expressed confidence that the front office will take care of business and re-sign the franchise quarterback:

"I think it's part of the business. Obviously, the sooner you get it done, right, it's behind everybody, and now we focus on football, and so that's not lingering and that's not out there. I know that [Jaguars GM] Trent [Baalke] and [Lawrence's] agent, they've continued to talk and will talk, and they're working hard and tirelessly. I've just got to coach Trevor and coach football, and hopefully it gets done, and it will."

Lawrence originally signed a 4-year, $36.7 million contract with the Jaguars after they selected him No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Clemson. Jacksonville exercised the fifth-year option on Lawrence's contract in April 2024, which will pay him $25.6 million in 2025.

If Lawrence exceeds the $50 million per year threshold on his next deal, he'd become the sixth quarterback (and sixth player overall in NFL history) to do so. The current high-water mark is the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow, who is making $55 million on the five-year deal he signed last offseason.

Lawrence, Jaguars Must Re-Prove Themselves

2023 was a lost season for a franchise on the rise

Fresh off an AFC South title and a historic comeback in a playoff victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, most expected the Jaguars, and especially Lawrence, to keep the momentum going.

Lawrence was receiving NFL MVP buzz after his breakout sophomore season, and the return of Calvin Ridley from injury and suspension gave fans hope that the offense would be among the league's best.

Through the first 12 weeks of the season, things went according to plan. The team was 8-3 with a sizable lead in the division, in a solid position to compete for the AFC's top seed before the playoffs. From there, though, the nightmare ensued.

Lawrence spent the rest of the year dealing with various injuries as the team suffered some heartbreakingly close losses. The Jaguars imploded down the stretch, going just 1-5 over their final six games, ceding the division to the Houston Texans and completely missing out on the postseason.

The coaching staff, headlined by Pederson, is on the hot seat after grossly mismanaging a talented roster.

Defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell and other assistant coaches were relieved of their duties at the end of the season, but only after the defense collapsed down the stretch. Pederson, who was hired to help Lawrence grow after the signal caller had a dismal rookie season under Urban Meyer, saw his offense fall from 10th in scoring offense in 2022 to 13th this year.

Jaguars' Regression Under Doug Pederson Year 2022 2023 Avg. Points Scored 23.8 22.2 Scoring Offense Rank 10th 13th Avg. Points Allowed 20.6 21.8 Scoring Defense Rank 12th 17th

Lawrence wasn't great last season, as he saw his interception rate (2.5% in 2023) spike and completion percentage (65.6%) drop, though his yards per attempt (7.1) were a career-high, and he was still among the top 10 in the league in passing yards (4,016) despite playing the last month of the season with various injuries.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Trevor Lawrence was the highest rated offensive player for the Jaguars last season, according to PFF, finishing with a 79.7 grade. He was followed by RB Travis Etienne Jr (77.0), TE Evan Engram (71.6), WR Calvin Ridley (71.4), and WR Christian Kirk (71.1).

The Jaguars really have no other choice than to pay Lawrence top dollar, as his tape remains far more promising than his actual stats. There are few signal callers in the league that possess the Clemson alum's prodigious talents, and resetting again at the game's most important position sounds like nightmare fuel for an organization that has been struggling to find a franchise quarterback for nearly its entire existence.

Assuming Lawrence gets his lucrative deal from Jacksonville, as Pederson predicts, the pressure will mount on the young signal caller to push the franchise towards new heights, starting with the Jaguars' first ever Super Bowl appearance.

