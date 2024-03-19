Highlights Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are making major changes at Manchester United, focusing on top recruitment experts for behind-the-scenes roles.

Dougie Freedman is a potential target for head of recruitment.

Bringing in the right people will be crucial for United's success, especially in improving their recruitment strategy for the future.

Manchester United are interested in appointing Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman, and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an update to GIVEMESPORT on the situation, suggesting that there's yet to be an approach to the Eagles.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently completing a 25% takeover at Old Trafford, there are set to be plenty of changes behind the scenes as INEOS look to alter the way the club is run. The Red Devils are currently going through an unsuccessful period, especially in comparison to the days when Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge, and Ratcliffe will be hoping to steer the club back in the right direction.

Changes to the structure behind the scenes will be imperative to ensuring success can be brought back to Old Trafford, especially when it comes to their recruitment strategy. The Manchester outfit have spent a significant amount of money on ageing players with little sell-on value, and they're beginning to pay the price for their mistakes.

Dougie Freedman a Target for INEOS

Since arriving at Old Trafford, Ratcliffe and INEOS have already stamped their authority, making some major changes in the boardroom. Omar Berrada arrived through the door as chief executive, joining the club from rivals Manchester City. His appointment was confirmed in January and was one of the first moves Ratcliffe made since his arrival.

A report from The Athletic has also suggested that Newcastle United's Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox are being targeted by the Manchester club, with the latter set to work under the former if the Red Devils can secure their signatures. It's now been confirmed by the Magpies that Ashworth has been placed on gardening leave due to expressing his desire to leave St James' Park.

Up next for United could be bringing Crystal Palace's Freedman to the club, with reports suggesting that INEOS have made the sporting director their top target to become head of recruitment at Old Trafford. Journalist Ben Jacobs later revealed to GIVEMESPORT that a move to secure Southampton's Wilcox was further along the line than Freedman and was moving fast, as of 7th March.

With the summer transfer window approaching, United will be hoping to have the right people in place within plenty of time to ensure they can identify targets and start to make key recruitment decisions before the market is even open.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Crystal Palace have signed Adam Wharton, Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi, Cheick Doucoure, Matheus Franca, and Joachim Andersen during Dougie Freedman's time at Selhurst Park.

Ben Jacobs - United Yet to Approach Crystal Palace

Jacobs has suggested that Manchester United are yet to make an official approach to Crystal Palace for Freedman and sources at the club are downplaying anything being advanced at this stage. The journalist adds that he's a recruitment expert who is liked by Sir Alex Ferguson, but they're currently focused on Wilcox and Ashworth. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"With Dougie Freeman, there's been no approach to Crystal Palace at this point. He's a recruitment expert that Sir Alex Ferguson in particular really likes and respects. But it looks like all the effort is being put on Dan Ashworth and then Jason Wilcox and Manchester United sources are downplaying anything at this stage being advanced with Freedman. Let's see whether that changes over the coming weeks and months. But it's an indication again, that the approach is to build from the top down."

Ratcliffe Desperate to Employ the 'Best'

As Jacobs mentioned, United are clearly looking to build from the top down, ensuring they make the necessary appointments behind the scenes in order to help steer the right in the right direction. As important as the manager and players are in producing results on the pitch, the board members can be imperative in helping them have the correct tools to do their job.

Ratcliffe recently spoke out about his thoughts on employing the right figures behind the scenes, insisting that he wants to bring in the 'best in class'...

“You need to get your organisation right and populate it with people best in class. We have to make sure we get recruitment right. That's such a vital part of running a football club, getting that right."

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt