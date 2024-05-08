Highlights Newcastle's search for a sporting director continues as Dan Ashworth is likely to leave for Manchester United.

Dougie Freedman remains in the final candidate process but is no closer to being appointed by the Magpies.

Freedman faces a decision on moving to Newcastle, although Ashworth's departure could lead to a substantial fee.

Newcastle's search for a sporting director is continuing as the season comes to a close, with Dan Ashworth likely to depart for Manchester United in the summer months - and whilst they have been linked with Crystal Palace man Dougie Freedman, Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that they are no closer to appointing the Eagles man as their transfer guru, though he does remain in their final candidate process.

Ashworth has overseen the Magpies' recruitment process for the past two years, bringing in the likes of Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, Tino Livramento and more with the club embarking on a superb season last time out by finishing fourth; and whilst this season has been slightly worse, the Magpies are still sixth in the table having dealt with European football. It's seen Ashworth's stock increase massively with the Red Devils taking a look at securing his services, and it seems likely that Ashworth will depart St. James' Park in the coming months with Freedman touted as a replacement.

Newcastle United: Sporting Director Latest

Dan Ashworth seems extremely likely to depart for Old Trafford

With the Old Trafford club having agreed terms with the sporting director earlier in the year, Newcastle placed him on gardening leave with United unwilling to pay the £20million demanded by the Magpies. That has left both clubs in limbo, but a search for a new sporting director seems to have kickstarted a movement from the Tyneside club that looks to have pushed Ashworth out of the door.

The latest news on Ashworth's future is that he is willing to take Newcastle to arbitration court to resolve his future in the north east, which in turn would push him towards a move to Manchester. And that has seen Freedman advance closer to a move up north, despite the big decision to leave Palace - who he has played for almost 400 times, managed for a season and now overseen transfers for.

Jacobs: "Freedman Has Made Newcastle's Final Shortlist"

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated that Freedman would have a decision to make as the process reaches the advanced stages.

He said:

"We will have to wait and see but we can term Newcastle’s search for a sporting director as in the advanced stages. "They have shortlisted and are now speaking to their final candidates before making a decision, and Freedman has made that stage. "So a lot will come down to whether he feels the opportunity of moving to Newcastle is something that he’s prepared to leave Palace for, which is a club that is dear to his heart."

Dougie Freedman Could Transform Newcastle United

Freedman has been a top performer for Palace

Newcastle would receive a huge fee for a sporting director if Ashworth were to leave, which in turn would be extremely handy to Freedman if he was the man to replace the former Brighton recruitment hero.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dougie Freedman scored over 100 goals from Crystal Palace in his playing career

Freedman has played a key role in Palace’s recent upturn of form, securing the likes of Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, Marc Guehi and more recently Adam Wharton, who has taken to Premier League football with ease. Their recent form has seen them go unbeaten in their previous five matches under new boss Oliver Glasner and stave well away from relegation, and with successful squad planning, Newcastle fans could be excited at what the future holds if Freedman does join.

