Highlights Dougie Freedman to stay at Crystal Palace after signing a new contract, ending speculation about Newcastle move.

Freedman's influence as Crystal Palace's sporting director has been instrumental in the Eagles' turnaround - from relegation fears to top half of Premier League.

Newcastle's interest in Freedman won't be successful, as the Scot has decided to stay put in south London; leaving the Magpies without a sporting director.

Dougie Freedman has been linked with Newcastle United's sporting director vacancy for quite some time with Dan Ashworth set to depart the St. James' Park outfit for Manchester United - but after weeks of speculation, it appears that the Crystal Palace transfer chief is set to stay in south London after signing a new contract.

Freedman, a former Palace manager and player, has been influential for the club over the past few months after appointing Oliver Glasner as manager; a move which has seen the Eagles go from relegation worries to the top half of the Premier League on the final day of the season with six wins from their last seven games. His impressive nature saw Newcastle signal their interest; but according to David Ornstein, that move won't go ahead with the Scot set to stay at Selhurst Park.

Dougie Freedman: Crystal Palace Transfer Latest

The Scottish director is set to keep his place in South London

The report from Ornstein on Thursday morning suggested that Freedman had emerged as a leading candidate for the Newcastle vacancy with Ashworth set to depart, and talks had taken place between himself and the club with the Magpies aiming for a huge transfer window of their own

But after a strong few months in south London, Freedman has decided to end speculation over his future by staying on - with Newcastle being informed of his decision on Thursday morning, leaving the Magpies in the lurch.

Ashworth still hasn't departed for Manchester United, with the latest on his transfer saga being an ordeal that saw him use his Newcastle email to correspond with incoming Red Devils CEO Omar Berrada about potential new deals at Old Trafford, which has opened up a can of worms in legal terms - though the sporting director has now reportedly claimed that Eddie Howe tried to force him out of the club and that he himself will seek legal action over the matter.

It perhaps is this that has convinced Freedman to stay at Palace. As a player, he made over 300 appearances for the Eagles before taking them to safety as manager in 2011-12, including a famous win over United at Old Trafford - and this commitment to the cause could elevate his legend status further.