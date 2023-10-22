Highlights Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has become a key figure in the team and played an important role in their success last season.

Luiz's performances have attracted interest from Champions League clubs, making it difficult for Villa to keep hold of him in the upcoming transfer window.

Despite Villa's wealthy owners and Luiz's new contract, there is a possibility that a big club could turn his head and tempt him away from Villa Park in the future.

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has been a target for Champions League clubs in the past, and Sunday People journalist Neil Moxley has shared with GIVEMESPORT Unai Emery's chances of keeping hold of him in the near future.

Luiz has become a key figure in the Villa midfield and played an important role in helping them qualify for the Europa Conference League last season. However, if a Champions League club come knocking, it could be difficult for him not to consider seeking a fresh challenge in the upcoming transfer window.

Unai Emery faces a challenge to keep hold of him

Back in 2019, Villa secured the signature of Luiz after bringing him to the club from Manchester City for a fee of £15m, as per Sky Sports. Considering the impact he's made at Villa Park, the deal could be considered a bargain and there's no doubt they will be making a hefty profit if he was to move on in the near future.

Luiz's performances have attracted the interest of clubs around Europe, with journalist Dean Jones telling GIVEMESPORT during the summer transfer window that Arsenal were keeping tabs on the Brazilian midfielder. The 25-year-old signed a new long-term contract back in 2022, and his importance to Emery's side has been emphasised over the last few years.

Douglas Luiz - vs Aston Villa Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.00 =2nd Goals 3 2nd Yellow cards 4 =1st Shots per game 2 =3rd Pass success rate 87.1% 6th Average passes per game 53.1 2nd Tackles per game 2.3 3rd Fouled per game 1.6 =2nd Stats according to WhoScored

Jones has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that he expects Villa to struggle to keep hold of Luiz for much longer. Although the Midlands club are on an upward trajectory after qualifying for Europe last season, if Champions League clubs firm up their interest, the former Man City midfielder might consider a departure.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, via Arsenal Insider, the Gunners remain interested in signing Luiz. The new contract signed just over a year ago puts Villa in a strong negotiating position, but there's no doubt Emery will be desperate to keep hold of him regardless of any offer received.

Villa are in a position where it's a lot easier to convince players to stick around and buy into the project as we're starting to see positive results on the pitch. The recruitment team have managed to bring in high-profile players such as Pau Torres, Nicolo Zaniolo, and Moussa Diaby recently, and things are looking up for the Midlands club.

Moxley has suggested that he is confident of Villa being able to keep him - with wealthy owners, they can afford to turn down hefty offers from interested clubs. The journalist adds, however, that if one of the 'big hitters' does come in for Luiz, then there is, of course, a possibility that he has his head turned. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Moxley said...

"Brazilian international, played in the Premier League for three or four years now. He's coming on leaps and bounds. I saw him play at Stamford Bridge the other week against a Chelsea midfield that cost over £200m to assemble. Kamara and Luiz combined cost of £15m and absolutely ran the show. So yeah, a top player, and can they keep hold of him? Well, Villa's owners are hugely wealthy and if it comes down to money they'll try and keep him. I believe he has signed a new deal to ward off some interest from Arsenal 12 months ago. I would be confident of Villa keeping him but you never know, if one of the real big hitters come in, his head may be turned."

Arsenal aren't the only club who admire the Brazilian

If the Gunners turn their attention to another midfielder, then Villa fans can't rest easy just yet, as they certainly aren't the only club who have kept tabs on him in the past and are likely to continue to do so. Journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT during the summer transfer window that Liverpool were set to hold internal discussions regarding signing Luiz.

Of course, the Reds moved on to other targets, but it's a sign that some of the top clubs in England appreciate Luiz and he's likely to continue to attract the interest when the January transfer window opens in the winter.