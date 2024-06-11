Highlights Douglas Luiz is close to joining Juventus in a swap deal with two players included.

Juventus are confident in securing deals for Luiz and Teun Koopmeiners for around £55million in cash.

Luiz has been a key player for Villa, but a move to Juventus could offer him a chance to shine in the Champions League on a consistent level.

Douglas Luiz has been linked with a move away from Aston Villa for the past three seasons - but some incredible performances in recent years have tempted clubs to make a move for his services. And GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that he is closing in on a move to Juventus - with the Italian side proposing a swap deal including two players for his signature.

Luiz was one of the Premier League's best players last season, being the glue that held the Villa side together as they finished in the Champions League spots. Forcing his way into the Brazil team, he's a hot property in football at present and that has led to interest from elsewhere. And Juventus have taken the front seat, sources state, with Villa needing to sell and Juve conjuring up a deal that would suit both parties.

Douglas Luiz: Transfer News Latest

Douglas Luiz could be on his way out of Aston Villa

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Juventus have grown in their belief in recent hours that they can get a deal done to sign both Douglas Luiz and Teun Koopmeiners. The Turin-based side have long targeted the Dutch midfielder as a priority from Atalanta, and that was originally likely to be the only major signing they conducted in midfield.

However, Juventus have an overall budget for Koopmeiners and another midfielder that stands at around £55million for the duo. Koopmeiners will cost them £30million with Dean Huijsen going the other way as a sweetener, meaning they will have around £25million in cash to go towards the Luiz deal.

However, the Serie A giants have offered Unai Emery's men youngster Samuel Iling Junior and Weston McKennie, who they value at a combined £33million; meaning that Villa will receive almost £60million in total value for their Brazilian star. If Villa are happy with the Iling Junior valuation of £12million and McKennie's valuation of £21million, a deal can begin to proceed.

Douglas Luiz's Premier League statistics - Aston Villa squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 35 =3rd Assists 5 5th Key Passes Per Game 1.5 =1st Tackles Per Game 1.7 3rd Interceptions Per Game 0.7 5th Match rating 6.95 4th

Villa need to find a way to open their spending budget, and this route is seen as a way to do so with no clubs willing to meet their £50million valuation of homegrown star Jacob Ramsey after an injury-hit season - whilst Matty Cash may also bring in some money to spend as Villa larget a new right-back to allow them to excel in the Champions League.

Luiz, described as 'phenomenal' by former Villa midfielder Lee Hendrie, has only got two years left on his estimated £75,000-per-week contract in the West Midlands, and this is seen as the perfect chance to cash in - even though they would rather keep him on the books at Villa Park. Arsenal have been lurking as they consider him a good candidate to sit alongside Declan Rice in the centre of midfield, though it appears that Juventus have taken the forecourt in a bid to land both of their top midfield targets.

Luiz Would be Missed at Villa Park

There could be a gaping hole in their midfield

Luiz would be a huge loss for Villa if he was to depart. He's sat infront of their defence for the past five seasons but with the increase in quality surrounding him, he's only got better.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Douglas Luiz has 22 goals and 24 assists in 204 games for Aston Villa.

Nine goals and five assists in the Premier League last season under Emery was his best tally in the Premier League by some margin and he was a huge reason as to the club's rise to the top four. But with a move to Juventus - who are historically consistent Champions League qualifiers - he will get his chance to exert his talents at the top level again.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 11-06-24.