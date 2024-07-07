Highlights Douglas Luiz took a bizarre penalty as Brazil lost to Uruguay in a Copa America shootout.

The spot kick has been branded as 'the funniest penalty of all time' by a fan as the Juventus ace failed to convert from 12 yards.

Uruguay progressed to the final four of the competition, with a tough task against Colombia up next for Marcelo Bielsa's men.

Douglas Luiz produced a bizarre penalty as Brazil crashed out of the Copa America after a shootout loss against Uruguay at the quarter-final stage. The midfielder was one of two players to miss from the spot as Selecao were eliminated.

Just days after completing his big transfer from Aston Villa to Juventus, Luiz suffered the unfortunate fate of being thwarted from 12 yards out in a heartbreaking moment for the Brazilian. A close encounter finished in a stalemate as neither side could find a way to goal inside the 90 minutes. Uruguay's full-back Nahitan Nandez was sent off inside the final 20 minutes, but it didn't prove costly for his team.

Copa America fixtures in the knockout rounds don't feature an additional 30 minutes of extra-time and thus, the tie headed straight to a penalty shootout. Eder Militao had already failed to convert for Brazil, while Uruguay found the net from their opening three spot-kicks.

Douglas Luiz's Bizarre Penalty

He failed to convert as Brazil were eliminated

Stepping up to the plate with his team 3-1 down in the shootout and the opportunity to keep his side in contention, the former Aston Villa ace looked composed before beginning his run-up. Footballers in the modern era are always looking for an advantage and Luiz decided to take a staggered run towards the ball.

His stuttered approach wasn't quite as smooth as players such as Brazil icon Neymar have produced in the past. The 26-year-old instead appeared to rush his technique while attempting to stare out the goalkeeper like England's Ivan Toney and fired his effort against the post. View the penalty in the video below:

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson would then keep out Jose Maria Gimenez's penalty to give the Brazilians hope as Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli closed the gap by scoring his own spot-kick. However, Manuel Ugarte sealed victory for Marcelo Bielsa's men in a 4-2 shootout triumph.

Luiz won't want to see this moment back anytime soon as the opportunity to advance to the semi-final of the competition passed him and his teammates by. One X user even branded it as: "The funniest pen of all time."

Uruguay Close in on Copa America Final

They haven't won a trophy in 13 years

The last four of the tournament will see Uruguay take on Colombia after the latter defeated Panama 5-0 in the quarter-finals. The winner of that tie will then face the victor of Argentina's game against Canada.

Uruguay and Argentina are the two most successful nations in world football, and there's a strong chance they will meet in the final to add to their extensive list of honours. Bielsa and his players will be hoping to de-throne the reigning champions, Argentina, on their way to lifting a first trophy since 2011.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Argentina (21) are the only nation to have won more major honours than Uruguay (19) in football history.

A stern test awaits, but to have knocked out one of the favourites in Brazil shows the improvements Bielsa has made to the prospects of the South American nation. Legendary forward Luis Suarez will be hoping to get his hands on one final piece of silverware in his long and storied career.